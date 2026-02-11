Thailand Hosts Asia’s Conference on the Future of Starch, Fermentation and Food Innovation

14th Asia Starch Value Chain & Fermentation Asia Starch Value Chain & Fermentation 2026

Industry leaders meet in Bangkok to discuss sustainable starch, fermentation, AI-driven food innovation and Asia’s growing biobased economy.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --As Asia’s food and ingredient industries accelerate toward sustainability and innovation, industry leaders will convene in Bangkok for the 14th Asia Starch Value Chain & Fermentation , a two-day conference examining how starch, fermentation and biotechnology are reshaping the region’s food and industrial landscapeThailand, one of the world’s largest producers of tapioca starch, is emerging as a strategic hub for value-added, clean-label and biobased ingredient development. The conference opens with a keynote by Dr. Dusit Pittayathikhun, President of the Thai Tapioca Starch Association, who will outline Thailand’s vision for a resilient starch value chain built on sustainable cassava farming, industry collaboration and advanced processing.Industry and research leaders will address regional cassava supply trends , market volatility, and climate challenges, followed by a panel discussion on the future of the cassava starch industry, exploring how producers are moving beyond commodity markets into higher-value and specialty applications.The programme highlights innovation across ingredient development, including functional fibres, texturising solutions and clean-label starch applications for food and pharmaceutical markets. Sustainability is a key theme, with sessions showcasing how agricultural by-products can be upcycled into commercial ingredients, supporting circular economy models and reducing food loss.Day Two focuses on fermentation and future food , including plant-based beverages, fermented ingredient applications, and a forward-looking panel discussion on transforming the future of food, addressing AI-enabled flavour innovation and the rise of fermentation-based alternative proteins.Participants may also join a separately bookable post-conference site visit to the Thailand Future Food Hub, offering insight into the country’s growing agri-food-biotechnology ecosystem and collaboration opportunities with startups and technology providers.The conference provides a strategic platform for executives, innovators and investors to exchange insights, identify partnerships and engage with decision-makers shaping Asia’s next phase of ingredient and food innovation.For more information visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=260205&pu=312090

