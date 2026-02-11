Hollywood Crisis Sparks SHARE Launch, a First of Its Kind Profit Sharing Platform Open to Ground Level Public Investment

As filmmakers face industry disruption, SHARE opens a new profit sharing model that lets creators and the public invest together from the ground up

This is not just a platform. It is a new financial operating system for Hollywood. One that is fair, transparent, and built for the future of independent filmmaking.” — Erin Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of SHARE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Hollywood faces unprecedented disruption, widespread layoffs, and a growing number of out of work filmmakers, a group of industry veterans has launched a bold new platform designed to fundamentally change how films are made, financed, and how profits are shared.SHARE is a first of its kind global platform where creatives from anywhere in the world can crew up, profit share, and greenlight their own projects. Built by filmmakers for filmmakers, SHARE introduces a new financial structure that guarantees profit participation for every contributor on a project, not just a select few.Founded by CEO Erin Norman alongside co-founders Leonardo Leon, and Rachel Hearn, SHARE was developed in direct response to the systemic inequities embedded in the traditional Hollywood model.“For decades, profit participation has been reserved almost exclusively for movie stars, directors, producers, and investors,” said Erin Norman, CEO of SHARE. “Everyone else below the line helped create the value but never shared in the upside. That model is broken, and the industry is now being forced to reckon with it.”Recent high profile deals signal a clear shift in how projects are being structured. Netflix’s recent agreement with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for The Rip reflects an evolving marketplace where talent driven, equity aligned models are becoming more attractive to distributors. For the SHARE team, this deal further validated the platform they had already been building and confirmed where the industry is heading.This model is not theoretical. It has already proven successful.The critically acclaimed film Sing Sing, which received multiple Academy Award nominations, utilized a profit sharing model that ensured every member of the production participated financially in the film’s success. During the COVID pandemic, Zendaya and John David Washington famously restructured their project to include profit participation for their out of work cast and crew. When the film sold to Netflix, some crew members reportedly earned over $300,000, an outcome that would have been nearly impossible under a traditional studio contract.“These examples show what happens when equity replaces hierarchy,” said Norman. “SHARE makes this model accessible to independent filmmakers everywhere, not just those with leverage or star power.”With over 87 percent of independent filmmakers globally struggling to secure funding, return to work, or bypass entrenched industry gatekeepers, SHARE aims to remove those barriers entirely. The platform operates on a subscription based model. It is free to join, allowing members to explore projects, connect, and build their profiles. To participate in profit sharing, whether by uploading a project to seek funding, cast, and crew or by joining an existing project, members can subscribe to the Pro tier for $9.99 per month.SHARE also integrates fintech infrastructure directly into the platform. The company is building digital wallets, secure bank linking, and automated payout systems so that when projects sell to distributors, revenue can be transparently and efficiently distributed to every participant.In addition, SHARE is rolling out an AI powered production assistant named Samantha, known as Sam. Designed to support rather than replace filmmakers, Sam helps creators develop loglines, synopses, budgets, and production plans. As the technology evolves, Sam will provide even deeper support for filmmakers who lack access to traditional development resources.SHARE is currently raising $1 million on WeFunder and is inviting the public to invest and join the movement. Investors from anywhere in the world can participate with as little as $200.“This is not just a platform,” said Norman. “It is a new financial operating system for Hollywood. One that is fair, transparent, and built for the future of independent filmmaking.”For more information about SHARE visit www.theshareplatform.com or to join the movement and invest SHARE, visit https://wefunder.com/theshareplatform. to see our WeFunder campaign and receive more details about the company.

