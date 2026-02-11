The Talk Awards Honors Pool/Spa Contractors for a Legacy of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Three swimming pool/spa contractors earned consecutive Talk Awards for their award-winning customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, three swimming pool/spa contractors were honored by the Talk Awards for their continuous commitment to providing outstanding customer service and satisfaction.AquaPools has been the trusted fiberglass swimming pool builder in Texas, and Oklahoma since 1997. Specializing in inground fiberglass and carbon fiber composite pools, the company continues to grow and add locations to serve more customers. AquaPools is dedicated to helping customers create a backyard paradise where they can create memories with family and friends. Offering high-quality products and services backed by lifetime warranties, the company is the go-to provider for swimming pools and spas. They also bring a legacy of outstanding customer service and satisfaction, with 15 consecutive Talk Awards to their credit. For more information visit their Award Pages at https://thetalkawards.com/award/aquamarine-pools-of-dfw-texas/ (Dallas/Fort Worth) and https://thetalkawards.com/award/aquamarine-pools-of-oklahoma/ (Oklahoma).Pools123 in Fort Worth, Texas, is an award-winning fiberglass swimming pool builder. With years of experience and more than 1,000 fiberglass pool installations under its belt, the team at Pools123 has the knowledge and expertise to help clients find the right pool for their needs. They combine cutting-edge technology and exquisite craftsmanship to bring clients’ aquatic dreams to life while ensuring durability, energy efficiency and stunning aesthetics. By offering outstanding customer service and satisfaction, Pools123 has earned itself four consecutive Talk Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/pools-123-dfw-texas/ TXPool in Fort Worth has the right style for every customer’s needs, whether its fitness or a backyard oasis for creating memories while entertaining friends and family. The company offers a variety of fiberglass swimming pools to choose from, with everything from classic pool designs to cascading, multilevel pools with one-of-a-kind, walk-in beach entry features. TXPool helps customers create their dream backyard thanks to its experienced and knowledgeable crews. Furthermore, ensuring complete customer satisfaction has helped TXPool make a name for itself, earning the company four straight Talk Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/txpool-fort-worth-texas/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

