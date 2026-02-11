Wattanosoth Cancer Hospital engages Mayo Clinic Global Consulting to advance healthcare excellence in cancer care

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wattanosoth Cancer Hospital, the first private cancer hospital in Thailand, has recently announced that it has engaged Mayo Clinic Global Consulting to provide strategic advice on organizational objectives and clinical practices.

Under an 8-month consulting contract, Wattanosoth Cancer Hospital will work closely with Mayo Clinic experts on several projects, such as early detection and staging of breast cancer. Mayo Clinic Global Consulting is also providing guidance and sharing expert insights on precision diagnostics and novel breast treatment.

Mayo Clinic is a global leader in complex healthcare. With this engagement, Wattanosoth Cancer Hospital strives to unlock the next level of healthcare excellence through service line growth and become an advanced cancer hub in the Asia-Pacific region, placing an emphasis upon treatment outcomes, operational effectiveness and patient-centered approach.

“Bangkok Cancer Hospital – 360° Total Cancer Care Solution in Thailand”

With nearly 20 years of expertise, Wattanosoth Cancer Hospital is a fully dedicated cancer care institution in Thailand that aims to provide quality cancer care service with regards to early detection, accurate diagnosis, effective treatment and full recovery under the concept of “360° Total Cancer Care Solution”. Multidisciplinary team consists of expert specialists covering all subspecialties supported by cutting-edge technology, e.g. EDGE Radiosurgery and in-house genomic laboratory using next-generation sequencing technique. Considered a Center of Excellence, our 5-year survival rates for early-stage breast cancer and lung cancer are more than 95%.

Mayo Clinic Global Consulting is designed to leverage Mayo Clinic's unique, comprehensive capabilities and knowledge. The program was developed to help clients improve administrative efficiencies and effectiveness to enhance medical practice and patient care through the application of Mayo Clinic's integrated clinical care and practice models.

“Bangkok Cancer Hospital - Our Care Goes Beyond Curing”

Beyond the cure, our care never ends – Wattanosoth Cancer Hospital is dedicated to providing 360° Total Cancer Care that goes beyond treatment by caring for the body, mind, society and wellbeing supported by the power of hope. “Care Beyond Cure Program” has been deployed as a holistic approach focused on supporting the entire life journey of patients with breast cancer and their families. In addition, the hospital has adopted the standards of ICHOM (International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement), an organization aiming at standardizing and driving the global adoption of patient-centered outcome measurement as the benchmark of health and quality.

Through Mayo Clinic Global Consulting, Mayo Clinic provides a tailored approach by designing engagements that help clients get the right answers from the right experts to help them achieve their goals.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.