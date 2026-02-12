7 Bldg Lots w/Perk Sites & VDOT Appvd Entrances in Lunenburg County, VA set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

Dogwood Lane, Kenbridge, VA 23944 Please note: The auction will be conducted off site at 1708 Main Street, Victoria, VA 23974 Dogwood Lane, Kenbridge, VA 23944 Please note: The auction will be conducted off site at 1708 Main Street, Victoria, VA 23974 Dogwood Lane, Kenbridge, VA 23944 Please note: The auction will be conducted off site at 1708 Main Street, Victoria, VA 23974 Dogwood Lane, Kenbridge, VA 23944 Please note: The auction will be conducted off site at 1708 Main Street, Victoria, VA 23974 Dogwood Lane, Kenbridge, VA 23944 Please note: The auction will be conducted off site at 1708 Main Street, Victoria, VA 23974

By Order of The Special Commissioner: 7 Wooded Estate Lots Ranging From 21 to 38 Acres Will be Offered at Auction Individually & In Any Combination.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of 7 wooded estate size building lots with $217,000 of appraised timber value, perk sites, VDOT approved entrances in Lunenburg County VA.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the auction of 7 wooded estate size building lots (29± acres, 34.67± acres, 37.32± acres, 21.02± acres, 38.92± acres, 27.02± acres & 26.27± acres) with $217,000 of appraised timber value , perk sites, VDOT approved entrances and located only 2.5 miles from downtown Kenbridge and 20 miles from I-85 on Wednesday, February 25 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“By order of the Special Commissioner to settle an estate, 7 wooded estate lots will be offered at auction individually and in any combination,” said Nicholls. This is an excellent opportunity for individual homeowners, builders or investors to buy desirable building lots that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make them yours.”The building lots are located only 2.5 miles from downtown Kenbridge, 5 miles from Victoria, 13 miles from Blackstone, 20 miles from I-85 and 22 miles from South Hill, VA,” said Sid Smyth, auction marketing coordinator.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Smyth.Date: Wednesday, February 25 @ 12 Noon (Eastern)Property Address: Dogwood Lane, Kenbridge, VA 23944Please note: The auction will be conducted off site at 1708 Main Street, Victoria, VA 23974 7 wooded Lunenburg County estate lots : Lot 1--29± acres; Lot 2--34.67± acres; Lot 3--37.32± acres; Lot 4--21.02± acres; Lot 5--38.92± acres; Lot 6--27.02± acres; and Lot 7--26.27± acres.• $217,000 of Appraised Timber Value• VDOT has given their approval for entrance construction for each lot• Sale subject to court approval“The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Smyth.For more information, call Sid Smyth (434) 955-0708 or visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award-winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

