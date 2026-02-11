405 Cabinets & Stone Becomes A Presenting Sponsor of UVSA’s Tet Festival

405 Cabinets & Stone - A Presenting Sponsor of UVSA’s Tet Festival

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 405 Cabinets & Stone, a leading, manufacturer and supplier of luxury kitchen cabinetry, modern vanities, and countertops, has announced its planned participation in the UVSA Tet Festival 2026, hosted at Golden West College. As a Title Sponsor of this year’s event, 405 Cabinets & Stone will be a part of the celebration that honors the Lunar New Year and Vietnamese culture. This year’s festival will take place from Friday, February 13th through Sunday, February 15th, 2026, in Huntington Beach, CA.

As a Presenting Sponsor, 405 Cabinets & Stone’s involvement goes well beyond their products and services as they will emphasize their commitment to the community by joining the UVSA to celebrate the rich cultural traditions of the Vietnamese New Year. “We are thrilled to be a Presenting Sponsor of the Tet Festival and enthusiastically support this wonderful event that celebrates rich cultural traditions and highlights the best of what our diverse community has to offer,” said company spokesperson Dana Le. “We see our involvement in the festival as a wonderful opportunity to connect with the local community in a very meaningful way.”

In addition to a striking display showcasing their products and services, 405 Cabinets & Stone will bring fun activities to the festival as well. Throughout this year’s event, the company will feature games, including a “Twirl for Treasure” wheel, offering festival-goers a fantastic opportunity to win exciting prizes, while providing a creative way for 405 Cabinets & Stone to engage with the community and show their appreciation.

The 405 Cabinets & Stone’s festival display, which was created especially for this event, will include real kitchen installations as well as the latest vanities in their collection. This interactive showcase will allow attendees to experience a 405 fully functional kitchen and experience firsthand how their products can elevate the look and feel of any living space.

For over two decades, 405 Cabinets & Stone has been dedicated to providing high-quality luxury products and professional services to homeowners across Southern California and throughout the nation. With their stunning 25,000 sq. ft. showroom and over 250,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space, the largest in the region, 405 Cabinets & Stone has built a reputation as a leader in the industry. Its team of experts offers unparalleled service to match their extensive selection of exceptionally crafted products that combine beauty and functionality. Their mission of transforming environments and enriching lives can be seen in their dedication to innovation, quality, and their commitment to creating an outstanding customer experience.

The UVSA Tet Festival 2026 offers a unique opportunity for homeowners and interior design enthusiasts to gain insights into the latest trends and techniques, as well as consult with the expert 405 team who can demonstrate how to turn dream spaces into reality.

Festival Hours & Information

Friday - 02/13/26 4:00pm to 10:00pm

Saturday - 02/14/26 11:00am to 10:00pm

Sunday - 02/15/26 11:00am to 9:00pm

Goldenwest College 15744, Goldenwest Str. Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Website: https://tetfestival.org/

For additional information, visit 405 Cabinets and Stone at:

Website: www.405cs.com

Phone: (714) 500-3855

