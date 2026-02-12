Blue Frontier Wins 2026 AHR Expo Product of the Year Award

Blue Frontier won the 2026 Product of the Year & Sustainable Solutions Awards From an idea to winning the highest award in the HVAC industry. BF-DOAS™ installed at a Waffle House location in Macon, Georgia, demonstrating real-world deployment of its award-winning cooling and dehumidification technology.

BF-DOAS™ delivers 300% higher efficiency and integrated thermal storage to solve the cooling industry’s "Impossible Triangle" of comfort, cost, and carbon.

This award recognizes our team’s conviction that we can build better air conditioning without compromises, while delivering efficient, flexible, and future-proof cooling.” — Dr. Daniel Betts, CEO, Blue Frontier

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Frontier, Inc. announced today that its packaged Dedicated Outdoor Air System (BF-DOAS™) has been named the 2026 AHR Expo Product of the Year. Selected by a panel of third-party ASHRAE member judges, the award recognizes Blue Frontier for fundamentally reinventing air conditioning for the modern era.

The BF-DOAS™ was honored for its departure from the 100-year-old vapor compression cycle, utilizing TE-Sal™, a desiccant solution, and indirect evaporative cooling. This breakthrough allows the system to be 300% more efficient than current technologies while decoupling energy consumption from cooling needs through an integrated, remotely controllable thermal battery.

“When it was announced that we won Product of the Year, I could only think of the audacity of my team at Blue Frontier,” said Dr. Daniel Betts, CEO of Blue Frontier, Inc. “A tiny group of people with the seemingly naive conviction that we can do things better and without compromises. This award marks a recognition and an encouragement for us to continue to align science, engineering, and customer experience to create products that seem magical.”

Redefining the Economics of Cooling

The BF-DOAS™ enters the market as a vital solution for building owners facing rising utility costs and tightening carbon regulations. This technology delivers a drastic reduction in operating costs by cutting energy consumption by 45% to 90%, depending on climate conditions. As the only DOAS that qualifies for a federal investment tax credit, the BF-DOAS™ has no premium cost to the customer. Furthermore, because the unit is heat-driven, it eliminates "design-day" cooling failures by actually becoming more efficient as outdoor temperatures rise.

Proof of Performance: Load Flexibility

Real-world data demonstrates that Blue Frontier's technical revolutions deliver immediate value through resilience and improved grid utilization. In dispatchable demand response testing, the unit consumed 82% fewer kW than a traditional DX system during critical system peak periods. The BF-DOAS™ is capable of delivering its full 20 tons of cooling capacity for four to six hours daily while consuming under 1,800 watts—roughly what is required to power a toaster oven—by discharging its stored thermal energy. The system can operate with almost no electricity if connected to 122°F heat streams from sources such as data centers, refrigeration loops, and other processes.

Superior Comfort and Indoor Air Quality

Beyond its unique efficiency and load flexibility, the BF-DOAS™ provides a more comfortable environment by independently controlling temperature and humidity. This approach keeps spaces dry, mold-free, and positively pressurized without the energy waste associated with overcooling and reheating. Advanced precision allows discharge temperature and dewpoint to be independently controlled to satisfy both sensible and latent loads.

About Blue Frontier

Blue Frontier is revolutionizing air conditioning with groundbreaking technology that's three times more efficient than conventional systems. Born from collaboration with the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory, their smart AC solution features built-in energy storage that seamlessly integrates with renewable power sources, while delivering superior control over temperature, humidity, and ventilation. As global AC usage surges amid rising temperatures, Blue Frontier's innovation—recognized by MIT Technology Review and Bloomberg NEF—isn't just cooling buildings more efficiently; it's transforming air conditioning from an environmental liability into a powerful weapon in the fight against climate change.

For more information visit https://bluefrontierac.com/

[DEAR EDITORS: High-resolution images of installations, full catalog, and logos are available here)

Blue Frontier Ultra-Efficient Systems - Deployments

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.