Butterpie Venture Studio Inks Strategic Partnership with COOL Studio to Elevate Celebrity-Led CPG Brand Design

Connor Tingley, Founder & Creative Director of COOL Studio Paul Shrater, Founding General Partner & CEO at Butterpie, LLC

Strategic design partnership brings the agency behind Coca-Cola, Casamigos, Vans, and NARS into Butterpie’s vertically integrated venture studio.

NEWBURY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butterpie Holdings, LLC and Butterpie, LLC (“Butterpie”), a venture studio and CPG infrastructure platform that partners top-tier creators with institutional-grade operations to build equity-owned consumer brands, today announced a strategic design partnership with COOL Studio, LLC (“COOL Studio”). Under the agreement, COOL Studio will serve as the lead brand identity and product design partner across Butterpie’s queued portfolio of CPG brands, co-owned by artists, musicians, chefs, athletes, celebrity-influencers and creators.The partnership pairs Butterpie’s vertically integrated manufacturing and fulfillment infrastructure, proprietary ButterpieGPT ™ AI platform, and structured venture studio methodology with COOL Studio’s expertise in translating brand strategy into physical products that command shelf presence and drive conversion. Together, the two firms aim to establish a new standard for how creator-led brands look, feel, and perform at retail.Why Design Is the Decisive Competitive EdgeIn the creator economy, audience trust is a critical asset, but trust alone does not close a sale. The moment a product appears on a shelf or a screen, design becomes the bridge between a creator’s authenticity and a consumer’s purchase decision. Packaging, visual identity, and product form factor must instantly communicate that a product was built for a specific community, not merely stamped with a famous name.COOL Studio’s methodology addresses this directly. Rather than applying surface-level aesthetics, the firm conducts an intensive research process to decode the psychological drivers, lifestyle signals, and visual language of a brand’s target audience. Every design element, from packaging texture and color psychology to structural form and typography, is engineered to build trust at first contact and sustain it through repeat purchase.“The difference between a creator product that sells out and one that sits on the shelf is design integrity,” said Paul Shrater, CEO of Butterpie Holdings. “COOL Studio doesn’t decorate, they decode. Their process is intended to make a creator’s audience feel that a product was built specifically for them, because it was. Combined with our manufacturing infrastructure and AI-driven audience intelligence, we can now move from validated concept to premium-designed, shelf-ready product faster and more efficiently.”A Design Partner with Blue-Chip CredentialsCOOL Studio brings a portfolio of work spanning iconic global brands and high-growth consumer ventures. Their client roster includes Coca-Cola, Vans, Casamigos, and NARS, brands where design is not peripheral to the business model but central to its competitive moat. Founded by artist and creative director Connor Tingley, COOL Studio operates as a full-spectrum creative firm offering brand identity, product design, packaging, storytelling, content creation, and AI workflow integration all under one roof.“We see design as an inventive effort to communicate ideas and solve problems,” said Connor Tingley, Founder and Creative Director of COOL Studio. “What excites us about Butterpie is that they’ve built the operational infrastructure that most creator brands never have access to. Our job is to take the audience insights that the Butterpie team surfaces along side the Creator’s goals, integrate that into our own process, and translate that into physical products and brand identities that create genuine emotional connection. When the data, the creator and the design speak the same language, you get brands that don’t just launch, they endure.”How the Partnership Operates Within Butterpie’s FrameworkCOOL Studio’s engagement is embedded directly into Butterpie’s proprietary process, a four-phase methodology that governs how each creator-led brand is developed from concept to exit:During ideation and validation, ButterpieGPT™ analyzes a creator’s audience demographics, engagement patterns, and content affinity to identify product-market fit. COOL Studio receives the audience intelligence and with creator-led direction - integrates into its foundation for design strategy, aiming to ground creative decisions in creator authenticity and data, not assumption.As Butterpie forms the brand’s SPV structure and develops proprietary product formulations through its R&D partnerships, COOL Studio simultaneously develops the brand identity system: logo, packaging, visual language, and product form factor the creator approves. Resulting in a complete brand-in-a-box, designed to be production-ready.When products move into manufacturing at Butterpie’s 100,000 sq. ft. integrated facilities, COOL Studio’s designs are developed to be production-ready, engineered for both DTC “drop” launches and eventual retail shelf placement. Design files integrate seamlessly with Butterpie’s manufacturing and fulfillment operations.As brands scale from DTC to omnichannel retail, COOL Studio supports brand evolution, refreshing visual systems for retail expansion, line extensions, and international market adaptation.Partnership Scope and PipelineThe partnership is intended to focus on Butterpie’s near-term pipeline of creator-led brand launches across beauty, beverage, food, and lifestyle categories. COOL Studio is expected to serve as the design-of-record for portfolio brands, and has the capacity to support the Company’s planned 12–28 SPV launches over the next 24 months.By integrating COOL Studio’s design process with Butterpie’s operations, the partnership aims to compress the typical brand development timeline while producing premium creative output that commands higher average order values, stronger retail placement, and more defensible brand equity.About Butterpie Holdings, LLCButterpie Holdings, LLC is a Nevada limited liability company & its subsidiary Butterpie, LLC is a California limited liability company (the “Company) operates as a data driven venture studio and CPG infrastructure platform aiming to build the Procter & Gamble of creator-led consumer brands. Through vertically integrated manufacturing (100,000 sq. ft. across California and Ohio), proprietary AI technology (ButterpieGPT™), a 5,000+ person sales network, and strategic partnerships with leading design, R&D, and distribution firms, Butterpie provides the complete operational “engine” that transforms creator influence into scalable, equity-rich enterprises.For more information, visit https://www.butterpie.com About COOL Studio, LLCCOOL Studio, LLC is a full-spectrum creative studio led by artist and creative director Connor Tingley. Specializing in brand identity, product design, packaging, storytelling, and AI-integrated creative workflows, COOL Studio partners with global brands and high-growth ventures to create design systems that communicate with precision and inspire at scale. The firm’s client portfolio includes work for Coca-Cola, Vans, Casamigos, and NARS, among others.For more information, visit: https://www.coolstudio.llc/

