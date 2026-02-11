Functional Medicine Doctor Breaks the 'Conspiracy of Silence' on Women’s Health After Menopause

Women's Thriveology

Women’s Thriveology delivers the first comprehensive health blueprint designed specifically for women over 55 who refuse to accept decline as inevitable

I wish I’d had this book at 55. Every woman I know is struggling with the same symptoms and getting the same dismissive answers. This changes everything.” — Susan R.

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The average woman loses 30% of her muscle mass between ages 50 and 70. She faces a 50% chance of developing osteoporosis. She’s twice as likely as a man to develop Alzheimer’s. And within ten years of menopause, her heart disease risk skyrockets to match or exceed men’s. Yet when she brings her symptoms to her doctor, she hears the same dismissive refrain: “It’s just menopause.”

Dr. Loree Pinnavaia, a functional medicine practitioner and founder of Thriveology Health, has written the book she wished her patients had years ago. Women’s Thriveology: Enhanced Longevity for a Remarkable Physique, Boundless Energy, and Achieving Calm in Your Second Act, published by Crossing the Bridge Press, is a comprehensive, evidence-based blueprint for women who refuse to accept decline as inevitable. The book is available now.

Not “Aging Gracefully” — A Revolution Against Being Dismissed

The wellness shelf overflows with programs designed for 30-year-olds, repackaged with silver-haired models and sold to women whose bodies need entirely different approaches. Women’s Thriveology is the first health guide built from the ground up for women over 55 — not modified from men’s protocols, not adapted from younger women’s programs, but designed specifically for bodies operating with 1% of the estrogen they had at 30.

“I wrote this book because I got tired of watching brilliant, capable women accept decline as inevitable when it’s not,” writes Dr. Pinnavaia. “I got tired of the medical establishment treating menopause like a disease to endure rather than a transition to optimize. Most of all, I got tired of the conspiracy of silence around what really happens to women’s bodies after menopause and what we can actually do about it.”

Seventeen Chapters That Go Where Others Won’t

The book spans the full landscape of post-menopausal health: strength training protocols that build bone density while preventing injury, nutrition strategies designed for altered metabolisms and higher protein needs, and the hormone question addressed with unflinching honesty — neither demonizing nor deifying hormone therapy. It tackles the GLP-1 revolution (Ozempic, Wegovy) with specific female protocols, confronts the mental health battles nobody sees, and addresses sexual health and intimacy after menopause — the conversation the medical establishment still refuses to have. A 90-day personal transformation blueprint and a comprehensive troubleshooting guide give readers an immediate path to action.

Why This Book Is Urgently Needed

When estrogen drops to 1% of its reproductive peak, it affects over 400 functions in a woman’s body — from bone density and cardiovascular protection to cognitive clarity and metabolic regulation. Yet the medical establishment is, by Dr. Pinnavaia’s assessment, 20 years behind in women’s health research and still treats menopause like a disease rather than a transition. Women report struggling with dismissive doctors for an average of seven years before receiving adequate treatment. Women’s Thriveology puts the science, strategies, and decision-making power directly into women’s hands.

The Core Promise: Your Body Today Is Your Starting Point, Not Your Destiny

Dr. Pinnavaia draws on her clinical experience with hundreds of patients to show what’s possible: women in their 60s, 70s, and 80s building muscle, reversing osteoporosis, reclaiming energy, and achieving vitality they haven’t felt in decades. “The research is unequivocal,” she writes. “Change is possible at any age. The difference between the woman who’s traveling the world at 70 and the one managing preventable diseases isn’t genetics or luck — it’s knowledge and action. The knowledge is in these pages. The action is up to you.”

About the Author

Dr. Loree Pinnavaia is a functional medicine practitioner and the founder of Thriveology Health (thriveologyhealth.com), where she specializes in root-cause health analysis for women navigating hormone imbalances, thyroid issues, gut health, metabolic dysfunction, and chronic illness. Her signature Thrive Method has helped hundreds of clients and patients overcome weight loss resistance, fatigue, brain fog, and the cascade of symptoms that the conventional medical system too often dismisses. A certified practitioner through the Institute for Functional Medicine, Dr. Pinnavaia combines advanced functional testing with comprehensive lifestyle evaluation to create personalized longevity roadmaps for her clients. She is based in Scotts Valley, California.

Book Details

Title: Women’s Thriveology: Enhanced Longevity for a Remarkable Physique, Boundless Energy, and Achieving Calm in Your Second Act

Author: Dr. Loree Pinnavaia

Publisher: Crossing the Bridge Press, Scotts Valley, California

ISBN: 979-8-9999269-6-8

Format: Kindle, Softcover, Hardcover - First Edition, 2026

License: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 — Free to share and quote with attribution

Availability: Available now on Amazon https://a.co/d/0dhjnEFJ

Audiobook: Coming soon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.