Retail Insider Announces National Expansion Partnership with EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc.

Craig Patterson, RI & Helen Siwak, ELL Comms

This partnership will help support regional business communities, expand original Canadian content, and strengthen our role as the country’s most trusted source for retail and business intelligence.” — Craig Patterson

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retail-Insider.com , Canada’s most-read online retail and business publication, has announced a strategic national partnership with EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. (ELL Comms), aimed at expanding Retail Insider’s editorial reach and commercial presence across all provinces and territories.As Retail Insider’s coverage has grown beyond traditional retail to include development, restaurants, ecommerce, trend forecasting, and business commentary, the publication has identified the need for deeper and more consistent reporting from regions outside Toronto and Vancouver. The new partnership establishes a structured, Canadian-led framework to support that expansion while reinforcing Retail Insider’s role as a national business voice.Under the agreement, ELL Comms will serve as Retail Insider’s official national content and business development partner. The firm will work to source sponsored business news stories across the country and support advertising growth, while maintaining Retail Insider’s editorial standards and independence. The initiative will also introduce province-based navigation on Retail-Insider.com, enabling readers to easily access regional business and retail coverage from coast to coast.“Retail Insider has grown alongside Canada’s entrepreneurial economy, and the timing for this expansion could not be more relevant,” said Craig Patterson , Founder and CEO of Retail Insider. “More Canadians are starting businesses, yet many struggle to gain visibility beyond their immediate markets. This partnership will help us support regional business communities, expand original Canadian content, and strengthen our role as the country’s most trusted source for retail and business intelligence.”The partnership also builds on a longstanding professional relationship between Retail Insider and ELL Comms’ Founder and Publisher, Helen Siwak “I have known Craig for over a decade, and my early work with Retail Insider as its West Coast correspondent coincided with the emergence of Vancouver’s Luxury Zone,” said Siwak. “This partnership builds on that shared history, bringing a structured national approach to supporting Canadian businesses and ensuring regional stories are represented with credibility and consistency.”With expanded provincial representation, increased original Canadian reporting, and a scalable commercial framework, the partnership between Retail Insider and ELL Comms marks an important step in the publication’s evolution as a national business and retail authority.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.