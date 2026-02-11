TRADEWINDS NETWORKS NAMES INTEGRITY PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY OF RECORD

Logo for Tradewinds Networks Logo for Integrity PR

Award-winning technology agency brings over 25 years of experience in data networking and network security

We’re excited to partner with Tradewinds Networks to bring paradigm-shifting networking and security solutions to market that redefine value for businesses and the communities they serve.” — Ken Hagihara, President and CEO of Integrity Public Relations

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradewinds Networks, Inc., (TNI), a next-generation systems integrator delivering secure, AI-enabled network and cybersecurity ecosystems, and battery energy storage systems, has retained Integrity Public Relations, Inc., as its public relations agency of record. Integrity Public Relations will support communications for Tradewind Networks’ expanding portfolio of technologies.

Integrity Public Relations brings a strategic, research-driven communications approach, long-standing relationships with technology and trade media, analysts, and industry influencers, and 27 years of experience in the data networking industry. Together, these strengths will help TNI increase visibility, strengthen credibility, and clearly communicate its value proposition in a highly competitive market.

The agency brings to TNI an extensive background in the data networking industry, having served as the public relations agency-of-record for companies including: Netgear, SMC Networks, Buffalo Technologies, EnGenius Technologies, EnGenius Technologies Miami, Zyxel Communications, Zyxel Networks, LG-Ericsson, 8e6 Technologies, Bay Microsystems, Relay2, Edgecore Networks, IMRI, Ignis Photonix, Hitron Americas, Difinium, CPU Technology, and the Road to 100G Alliance.

“It’s rare to find a company that is truly innovative in its products and services and the value it delivers to its customers,” explained Ken Hagihara, President and CEO of Integrity Public Relations. “We’re excited to partner with Tradewinds Networks to bring paradigm-shifting networking and security solutions to market that redefine value for businesses and the communities they serve.”

“We’re excited to partner with Integrity Public Relations as we continue to scale our networking, cybersecurity, and EdgeAI solutions,” stated John Santoyo, CEO at Tradewinds Networks. “Their deep experience in data networking, ability to clearly communicate complex technologies, and reputation among the editorial and influencer communities will help us strengthen our market presence and articulate the value we deliver to our customers.”

About Integrity Public Relations, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Integrity Public Relations, Inc., is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency providing strategic public relations and marketing services for technology, consumer electronics, nonprofit, government, and hospitality organizations. With more than 25 years of experience, Integrity PR has supported clients ranging from start-ups to global Fortune 500 companies, delivering results-driven communications programs grounded in strong business strategy and media relationships. For more information, visit www.integritypr.net.

About Tradewinds Networks, Inc.

Tradewinds Networks, Inc. (TNI) is a next-generation systems integrator that develops and deploys secure, community-owned broadband and proactive cybersecurity ecosystems. Through its EdgeAI Ecosystem, Owner-Hosted and City-Hosted business models, and GuardTower cybersecurity platform, TNI delivers resilient, real-time infrastructure that enables digital transformation, equitable access, and long-term value creation across critical industries and under-connected communities. For more information, visit www.tradewindsnetworks.com.

# # #

