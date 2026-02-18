Paul A. Whitney of AsReader, Inc., wins the Don Percival award from AIM Global

Paul A. Whitney, AsReader Paul A Whitney, COO of AsReader and Mary Lou Bosco, CEO of AIM Global Paul A. Whitney, COO and Noriyuki Suzuki, founder and CEO of AsReader

(TSE:6522:TSE:6522)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM Global awarded Paul Whitney of AsReader , Inc., the 2025 Don Percival Award for his pivotal role in introducing groundbreaking RFID, Barcode, and AutoID technologiesNow in its 43rd year, the Don Percival Award was established by AIM Global in 1982 to honor Don Percival, an early founder and pioneer in the development of barcode scanning. The award is presented each year to an individual or organization from the user community recognizing outstanding contributions to the application of automatic identification and data capture technologies.Paul Whitney of AsReader, Inc., is acknowledged for his pivotal role in introducing groundbreaking RFID technologies to Western markets, dramatically improving efficiency in real-world applications such as logistics and healthcare. His two decades of cross-cultural innovation and leadership in AutoID and IoT have helped revolutionize item identification by seamlessly integrating RFID into wearable robotics.The award was presented to Whitney in January 2026 at the National Retail Foundation (NRF) annual tradeshow by Mary Lou Bosco, CEO of AIM, Inc & AIM North America. At the tradeshow, AsReader showcased its RFID and barcode reader solutions to expand sales in the global market, particularly in North America, Europe, and Latin America. The new SLIM-Type RFID ( ASR-M30S ) and AsCode, the company’s barcode solution featuring high-speed bulk scanning, drew significant attention at the show.Also winning this year’s Don Percival award is Sean Murphy of Cencora, who is acknowledged for building critical internal tools that help manufacturers proactively address barcode issues and ensure DSCSA compliance.Please visit the AIM Global website to see the complete list of award winners for 2025.More information on AIM Global:AIM is the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry. For more than half a century, AIM has provided unbiased information, educational resources, and standards to providers and users of these technologies. ​AIM membership provides access to an insider’s perspective on trends and opportunities along with a voice in shaping the growth and future of the industry. Member benefits include education, advocacy, and community, as well as a role in creating industry standards through collaboration. Visit www.aimglobal.org for more information.More information on AsReader, Inc.:AsReader, Inc. specializes in AutoID, including mobile Barcode Scanners and RFID Readers/Writers, and all aspects of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC). Headed by COO Paul Whitney, AsReader is an Oregon Corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asterisk, Inc. of Japan. Founded in 2006 by charismatic CEO Noriyuki Suzuki, Asterisk is headquartered in Osaka with additional offices in Tokyo, Kyoto/Shiga, and Nagoya in Japan, Dalian and Shenzhen in China, and Portland, Oregon in the U.S. The company went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2021 (TSE:6522). Major clients include a household-name beverage and snack logistics/transportation company in North America using over 25,000 AsReaders, manufacturers Toyota and Kawasaki, retailers Tokyu Hands and Aoyama, with a popular Drug Store chain using over 10,000 AsReaders, over 350 hospitals worldwide, and a well-known package delivery company in Japan using 30,000 AsReaders.

AIM showcases AsReader's launch of the ASR-M30S SLIM-Type RFID Reader/Writer at NRF 2026

