Matthew Oldford Halifax Developer Bridges Finance and Construction Addressing Nova Scotia’s Growing Housing Demand

With a background in financial planning and hands-on construction, Matthew Oldford Halifax is redefining how purpose-built housing gets developed and financed.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Halifax faces one of the most significant housing shortages in its history, one developer is applying a distinctive combination of financial strategy and construction expertise to deliver solutions. Matthew Oldford Halifax, founder of the design-build firm Matty’s Renos, is advancing two new purpose-built student housing developments in the city’s South End while completing a landmark 17-unit residential building on Prince Albert Road.

What distinguishes Matthew Oldford Halifax from many developers in the region is his unusual professional trajectory. Before returning to construction, Oldford spent years working in financial planning and mortgage advising—a background that now informs every aspect of how he structures, finances, and executes development projects. His approach blends investment-grade financial analysis with the practical knowledge of someone who has managed job sites, coordinated trades, and overseen construction timelines firsthand.

A Financial Foundation That Shapes Every Build

Matthew Oldford Halifax earned his Canadian Securities Course (CSC), Life Licence Qualification Program (LLQP), and Chief Financial Planner (CFP) credentials before launching his career in development. His five years as a financial planner with Scotiabank, followed by experience as a mobile mortgage specialist, gave him a deep understanding of capital markets, lending structures, and long-term investment planning.

“Understanding the financial side of real estate isn’t just about securing funding,” said Matthew Oldford Halifax. “It’s about structuring every project so that it delivers lasting value—for residents, for the community, and for the long-term health of the housing market. Too many projects are built without that financial discipline, and it shows.”

This dual expertise has allowed Matthew Oldford Halifax to evaluate projects with a level of financial rigor uncommon among hands-on developers. From feasibility analysis and pro forma modeling to construction budgeting and risk mitigation, Oldford applies institutional-level financial thinking to every phase of development.

Tackling Halifax’s Student Housing Shortage Head-On

Halifax’s universities—including Dalhousie University, Saint Mary’s University, and the University of King’s College—have seen enrollment surges that have far outpaced available student accommodations. The resulting housing pressure has driven up rental prices across the city and pushed students into substandard or overcrowded living situations.

Matthew Oldford Halifax recognized this gap early and is now positioning his upcoming South End developments as a direct response to the crisis. Each project is designed from the ground up as purpose-built student housing, featuring modern layouts, energy-efficient building systems, and shared amenity spaces that foster community among residents.

“Students deserve quality housing that supports their academic success and well-being,” said Matthew Oldford Halifax. “These aren’t converted apartments or afterthought projects. We’re designing specifically for the student experience—walkable locations near campus, durable finishes that stand up to high turnover, and common spaces that make residents feel connected.”

Prince Albert Road: A Proof of Concept for Quality-Driven Development

The near-completion of the 17-unit multifamily building on Prince Albert Road serves as a flagship example of the Matthew Oldford Halifax development philosophy. The project showcases his commitment to hands-on oversight, with Oldford managing every stage from permitting and financing through construction supervision and final inspection.

Each unit in the Prince Albert Road development was designed with durability, functionality, and long-term livability in mind. The building incorporates efficient space planning, quality materials, and sustainable construction practices that reflect the investment-minded approach Matthew Oldford Halifax has become known for throughout the Halifax development community.

A Career Built From the Ground Up

Born in Nova Scotia in 1980, Matthew Oldford Halifax began his career in the trades after attending Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC). He gained foundational experience working for a local builder, then spent five years with a coastal roofing company where he was promoted to a management position overseeing projects valued up to $250,000.

After his years in financial services, Matthew Oldford Halifax returned to construction in 2017, initially working as a foreman with the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), where he managed crews of 10 to 15 workers on multi-unit job sites. In 2018, he founded Matty’s Renos, a design-build company that quickly earned recognition for its craftsmanship, transparency, and client-first approach.

The transition from renovation specialist to multi-unit developer marked a pivotal evolution in the career of Matthew Oldford Halifax. Today, his growing portfolio of projects reflects a commitment to sustainable urban development that balances profitability with genuine community impact.

Community Commitment Beyond Construction

Matthew Oldford Halifax extends his impact beyond the job site through active community involvement. He volunteers with Feed Nova Scotia and supports food-security initiatives across the region. He also mentors young tradespeople entering the construction industry, sharing lessons from his unconventional career path.

“Building homes is only part of the equation,” said Matthew Oldford Halifax. “Building up the people around you—whether that’s mentoring a young carpenter or supporting families who need help—is what gives this work real meaning.”

Looking Ahead: The Future of Matthew Oldford Halifax Developments

With the Prince Albert Road project nearing completion and two South End student housing developments on the horizon, Matthew Oldford Halifax is positioned for continued growth within the Halifax market. His pipeline includes additional multi-unit residential projects designed to address the city’s ongoing housing needs while maintaining the quality standards that have defined his work.

As Halifax continues to grow as a destination for students, professionals, and families, the work of developers like Matthew Oldford Halifax will play an increasingly critical role in shaping the city’s housing landscape for decades to come.

About Matthew Oldford

Matthew Oldford is a Halifax-born developer, entrepreneur, and design-build specialist with a rare combination of construction and financial expertise. He is the founder of Matty’s Renos and the developer behind a growing portfolio of multi-unit and student-housing projects in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Known for his practical experience, strategic financial insight, and community-focused approach, Matthew Oldford Halifax is committed to creating high-quality spaces that support sustainable growth across the region.



