HB Design and Engineering Launches to Solve Florida’s Permit Delays for Investors and Developers

We built HBDE because permit delays were killing our own projects. Now we help others save time, protect capital, and get buildings producing faster.” — Mark, Founder, HB Design and Engineering

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HB Design and Engineering officially announces its launch as a full-service engineering and architectural design firm built specifically to solve one of real estate’s biggest bottlenecks: slow permits, unresponsive professionals, and stalled projects.

Founded by longtime real estate investor Mark and his partner Kevin, HB Design and Engineering was created after years of firsthand frustration navigating building departments across multiple states. With personal portfolios spanning Chicago, Philadelphia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida totaling more than 250 units the founders experienced repeated delays caused by slow engineering turnaround times and lack of professional responsiveness. “We couldn’t find firms willing to serve the sub-institutional market projects under $10 million like ADUs, custom homes, renovations, and small commercial developments,” said Mark. “So we built our own.”

HB Design and Engineering now offers vertically integrated services including structural and civil engineering, architectural drafting, inspections, affidavits, third-party plan review, and permit expediting all under one roof. The firm supports homeowners, contractors, and developers with everything from accessory dwelling units and custom beach homes to retail conversions, multifamily renovations, and code compliance resolutions.What sets HB Design and Engineering apart is its investor-driven DNA.

The team understands that time is money. Permit delays often represent the longest phase of any construction project, tying up capital and delaying cash flow. HB Design and Engineering focuses on shrinking this timeline through organized documentation, in-house drafting, and deep familiarity with Florida building departments.

Following hurricanes in 2024, HB Design and Engineering rapidly scaled operations to support a surge in demand across Tampa Bay, completing third-party inspections and accelerating approvals while municipalities faced major backlogs.In July 2025, Florida enacted legislation allowing licensed private providers to conduct building code reviews requiring municipalities to respond within 10 business days. HB Design and Engineering was among the first firms to implement this process in several jurisdictions, helping clients shave months off approval timelines.

The company’s vertically integrated model extends beyond design and engineering. Every project is approached with precision, creativity, and a commitment to excellence, ensuring that our clients can move forward with confidence and peace of mind. HB Design and Engineering also operates HVAC, plumbing, roofing, electrical, mold assessment, mold remediation, and general contracting divisions allowing projects to move faster without relying on outside vendors.

“Our people are in-house and ready,” said Mark. “When comments come back from the building department, we often turn revisions around the same day.”

HB Design and Engineering serves a wide range of clients, from homeowners building ADUs to developers converting hotels into micro-apartments, general contractors resolving decades-old permit issues, and investors seeking rapid occupancy on new construction.

Relationship-building is central to the company’s philosophy. HB Design and Engineering prioritizes long-term partnerships, transparent communication, and fast response times addressing one of the industry’s most common pain points. Many engineering firms force clients to choose between quality, price, and speed. HB Design and Engineering focuses on quality and timing, maintaining a large, highly trained staff to ensure projects receive immediate attention.

“We’re not trying to be the cheapest,” Mark added. “We’re trying to be the fastest, easiest to work with, and most reliable.”

With daily interaction across multiple building departments and extensive experience handling after-the-fact permits, code compliance violations, FEMA regulations, and third-party reviews, HB Design and Engineering positions itself as a trusted guide through Florida’s complex permitting landscape.

The firm is now accepting new projects across Tampa Bay and surrounding counties, offering a one-stop solution for engineering, architecture, inspections, and permit acceleration.

Looking for expert architectural and engineering services in Florida? HB Design and Engineering team is here to help. HB Design and Engineering proudly serve all counties in Florida with fast and dependable permit plans, architectural design, structural engineering, 3D renderings, and code compliance.

