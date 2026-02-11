Chinese New Year, Made Cozy: Exclusive Savings for Australian Families

Chinese New Year symbolises fresh starts and positive momentum. This campaign celebrates families and ensures they begin the year with confidence, comfort, and the right tools by their side” — Ellen Zhou, Momcozy’s APAC Marketing Director

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Chinese New Year, Momcozy invites Australian parents to welcome a season of renewal, warmth, and new beginnings through its festive campaign, “Chinese New Year, Made Cozy.” Designed to support modern families at every stage of parenthood, the limited-time promotion delivers meaningful savings on Momcozy’s most loved essentials, empowering parents to step into the year ahead with confidence, comfort, and care.

Chinese New Year is traditionally a time to reset intentions, strengthen family bonds, and invest in wellbeing. For new and expecting parents, that spirit of renewal carries even greater significance. Momcozy’s campaign recognises that parenting journeys deserve both celebration and practical support, offering thoughtfully designed products that simplify everyday routines and reduce stress during one of life’s busiest transitions.

Running from 15 to 22 February 2026, the campaign introduces tiered savings across Momcozy’s most popular breastfeeding and parenting essentials. The goal is simple: make high-quality parenting tools more accessible so families can focus on what matters most; bonding, recovery, and wellbeing.

Festive Savings Designed for Growing Families

“Chinese New Year, Made Cozy” launches with exclusive offers that give parents immediate value:

● 20% off code: CNY20

● 25% off code: CNY25 (All-in-one M5 Wearable Breast Pump and Momcozy S12 Pro Breast Pump)

● Bundle savings: buy any 3 products for 25% off, or 4 products for 30% off

These offers are designed to help parents build a personalised support kit, whether preparing for a newborn, upgrading breastfeeding tools, or investing in postpartum recovery essentials.

Supporting Modern Parenthood with Smart Design

Momcozy has built a global reputation for creating intuitive, parent-first solutions that combine comfort, performance, and thoughtful engineering. Wearable breast pumps from the ultra-slim Air1 to the all-in-one M5 and the trusted S12 Pro enable discreet, hands-free pumping that helps parents maintain flexibility while balancing work, home, and caregiving responsibilities.

Beyond pumping solutions, Momcozy’s ecosystem supports the full parenting journey. Innovations like the Kleanpal bottle washer, sterilizer, and dryer simplify one of the most time-consuming daily routines, delivering hygienic, all-in-one cleaning with minimal effort. Complementing this are maternity and nursing bras engineered for all-day comfort, alongside postpartum recovery essentials that promote healing and confidence.

Together with baby care tools and everyday wearables, these solutions are thoughtfully designed to reduce friction in daily routines helping parents reclaim time, energy, and peace of mind. For Australian families navigating modern parenting, tools that save time and reduce stress are more than conveniences; they are essential enablers of wellbeing.

“Chinese New Year symbolises fresh starts and positive momentum,” said Ellen Zhou, Momcozy’s APAC Marketing Director. “For parents, especially new mums, having reliable support products can make an enormous difference. This campaign celebrates families and ensures they begin the year with confidence, comfort, and the right tools by their side.”

A Celebration of Family, Comfort, and Care

The “Chinese New Year, Made Cozy” campaign reflects Momcozy’s broader commitment to supporting parents beyond transactions. By aligning festive traditions with practical savings, the brand reinforces a simple message: investing in parental wellbeing is an investment in the entire family.

Australian parents increasingly seek products that combine innovation with everyday usability. Momcozy responds with ergonomic, wearable solutions that integrate seamlessly into busy routines, allowing parents to move through their day with fewer interruptions.

As families gather, reflect, and plan for the year ahead, Momcozy encourages parents to prioritise themselves as caregivers because supported parents create thriving homes.

Limited-Time Opportunity

With peak offers available from 15 - 22 February 2026, parents are encouraged to act early to maximise savings and secure products suited to their needs. Whether preparing for a new arrival, upgrading daily essentials, or gifting support to loved ones, “Chinese New Year, Made Cozy” delivers meaningful value wrapped in festive spirit, a reminder that comfort and care should always be within reach.

For more information about Momcozy's Chinese New Year campaign and product range, Australian parents can visit Momcozy's official store beginning 10 February.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand - has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 5 million mothers across 80 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

