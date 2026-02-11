Isola Serena Debuts offering a Tuscan Escape as the World Converges on Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics

Isola Serena Tuscany Villa 1 Isola Serena Tuscany Villa 2 Isola Serena Tuscany Villa 4

Now Accepting 2026 - 2027 Reservations - A Newly Restored Private Estate Where Italian Heritage, Craftsmanship, and Slow Luxury Converge

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global attention turns to Italy for the Milan–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, a quieter and more enduring expression of Italian excellence emerges in the rolling hills of Chianti. Isola Serena , a newly restored private Tuscan estate, officially debuts following a meticulous two-year restoration and is now accepting exclusive bookings for 2026 and onward.Owned by Peter Kalen and Serena Ho Kalen, Isola Serena is poised to become one of Tuscany’s most coveted private luxury villas—an elevated retreat designed for discerning travelers seeking authenticity, privacy, and refinement beyond the spotlight of international spectacle. Perched above the iconic Chianti countryside and overlooking the historic city of Siena, the estate offers a rare opportunity to experience Italy not as a destination, but as a way of life.While Northern Italy delivers the energy, performance, and precision of the Games, Tuscany offers the cultural counterpoint: soul, stillness, and timeless beauty. Isola Serena embodies this balance, inviting guests to retreat from the global stage into a deeply personal expression of Italian living.A Restoration Rooted in Heritage, Designed for Today’s Luxury TravelerThe latest restoration of Isola Serena began in late 2023 and was guided by a singular philosophy: preservation and modernization. Every architectural decision honored the estate’s original character, maintaining historic materials, proportions, and craftsmanship while subtly elevating comfort and livability for the modern guest.Co-owner Serena Ho Kalen, a seasoned marketing strategist with extensive expertise in brand and business development, oversaw the restoration with a focus on heritage, design integrity, and elevated guest experience. The result is not simply a renovated farmhouse, but a revived estate—one that feels shaped by centuries rather than styled by trends. Spanning over 4,500 square feet of living space across four acres of private land, Isola Serena offers some of Tuscany’s best panoramic views of rolling hills, vineyards, olive groves, and forested countryside, creating a sense of seclusion without sacrificing access to Tuscany’s most celebrated cultural and culinary destinations.A stay at Isola Serena extends far beyond accommodation. Guests are immersed in a curated Tuscan lifestyle, with bespoke experiences available upon request, including:● Private chef-led Italian dining experiences● Exclusive wine tastings at historic nearby wineries● Estate-produced olive oil pressed from surrounding groves● Tailored itineraries connecting guests to Chianti’s cultural heritageThroughout the property, Italy’s cultural continuity is felt in every detail:● Stone, wood, and light preserved in their original dialogue● Landscapes shaped by centuries of viticulture● A pace of living defined by dolce vita at its most refinedAs luxury travel continues to shift toward privacy, authenticity, and slow luxury, Isola Serena stands as a symbol of Italy’s enduring appeal, where ethical restoration, heritage stewardship, and elevated living meet. For global tastemakers, Olympic travelers, and those seeking an intimate Italian retreat during one of the world’s most-watched cultural moments, Isola Serena offers a rare and compelling invitation. The villa is also the perfect space for photo shoots, film and TV productions and celebrity stays given its modern amenities including advance security settings, and privacy benefits.About Isola Serena:Built on the historic Castello La Leccia estate, first documented in 1077, Isola Serena is steeped in centuries of Tuscan history. The property became part of the Ricasoli family dominion in the 1400s and evolved into a villa in the 18th century. Surrounded by vineyards, olive groves, and forest, the property accommodates up to 23 guests across the main villa and two guesthouses, offering a fully private, self-contained Tuscan retreat rooted in heritage and craftsmanship, with its own estate-produced olive oil (limited production). The property is available for select media visits post-Olympics.

