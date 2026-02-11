Chasefive Supports Strategic Marketing Launch for Claryx.ai’s AI-Driven Software for Accounting Practices

Claryx.AI accounting software

Chasefive partnered with Claryx.ai to support the strategic marketing planning for the launch of Claryx..AI's AI-driven application for accounting practices

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chasefive , a specialist marketing planning and advisory firm, today announced it supported Claryx.ai in the strategic planning and market introduction of its innovative Claryx AI-powered solution, designed to equip accountants and bookkeepers with actionable, client-centric advisory intelligence.Claryx.ai ( https://claryx.ai ), an emerging leader in artificial intelligence solutions for the accounting profession , has developed its software to enable accounting professionals to deliver strategic value beyond traditional compliance services. Built on advanced machine learning and real-time data analysis, Claryx synthesizes client financials, risk indicators, and growth signals into clear, actionable recommendations, giving accounting firms the ability to scale advisory offerings, deepen client relationships, and convert compliance work into high-value, billable services.To support the successful market entry of this breakthrough product, Claryx.ai engaged Chasefive to architect an end-to-end marketing planning approach tailored to the accounting and bookkeeping sector. Chasefive’s scope included:● Go-to-market strategy — Defining positioning, value propositions, and target segments most receptive to AI-enabled advisory services● Messaging and positioning — Articulating key benefits that resonate with both technical and business audiences within accounting practices● Product launch planning — Developing launch roadmaps, integrated campaign structures, and channel strategies to accelerate market awareness and adoption“Claryx.ai represents a significant leap forward in how accounting practices can use AI to expand their advisory footprint,” said Jay Wang, Founder at Claryx.ai. “We’re delighted to partner with Chasefive to bring structure and momentum to our launch strategy.”The launch of Advisory Insights marks a new chapter for Claryx.ai in delivering scalable AI tools that align with the operational and strategic realities of modern accounting and bookkeeping firms.Claryx.ai is now available to accounting and bookkeeping practices globally. For more information, visit https://claryx.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.