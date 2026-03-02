Shorten Homes Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Deliver New Modular Home in Scranton

Shorten Homes and Jamie Shorten partner with Habitat for Humanity to build a new modular home in Scranton, PA, accelerating affordable housing solutions.

SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shorten Homes, a custom modular home builder serving Northeast Pennsylvania, today announced a partnership with Habitat for Humanity to construct a single-family residence in Scranton. Under the direction of owner Jamie Shorten, the collaboration utilizes modern modular construction techniques to accelerate the development of affordable housing for a local family.The project marks a significant collaboration between the long-standing home builder and the nonprofit organization. By leveraging off-site construction methods, Shorten Homes aims to reduce the typical building timeline, allowing the selected family to occupy the residence sooner than traditional stick-built construction would allow. The home is being constructed in a climate-controlled facility before being transported to the site in Scranton for final assembly on the foundation."Partnering with Habitat for Humanity allows us to apply our resources and expertise in modular construction to directly benefit the Scranton community," said Jamie Shorten, owner of Shorten Homes. "Our goal is to deliver a high-quality, energy-efficient home that provides stability for the family, and the modular process is the most effective way to achieve that quickly and reliably."This initiative addresses the growing need for efficient, affordable housing solutions in the region. Modular homes meet the same local and state building codes as site-built homes but are less susceptible to weather delays during the framing process.About Shorten HomesShorten Homes is a premier builder of custom modular homes based in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Specializing in ranch, cape cod, and two-story designs, the company provides a streamlined construction process that prioritizes quality, energy efficiency, and design flexibility. Shorten Homes serves clients throughout Northeast Pennsylvania and the surrounding regions. For more information, visit shortenhomes.com

