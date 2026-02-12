K+J Agency Expands Client Roster with Atelier Purcell and Crimmins Residential Staffing

K+J Agency - the PR and marketing firm specializing in design, architecture, and luxury lifestyle brands Crimmins Residential Staffing - high-level household staffing nationwide Atelier Purcell - known for its refined and architectural approach to furniture and objects

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K+J Agency , the PR and marketing firm specializing in design, architecture, and luxury lifestyle brands, announces the addition of two new clients to its robust roster: Atelier Purcell , the studio of international designer Alexander Purcell, and Crimmins Residential Staffing , the premier luxury household staffing firm serving ultra-high-net-worth clients.The new partnerships reflect K+J Agency’s continued momentum and its strategic focus on working with founder-led, craft-driven, and service-oriented businesses that value thoughtful storytelling, strategic growth, and long-term brand building.Atelier Purcell, led by designer Alexander Purcell, is known for its refined and architectural approach to furniture and objects, blending classical references with a distinctly modern sensibility. K+J Agency will support the studio’s U.S. media strategy and brand positioning, including the introduction of Purcell’s newest designs and recent collections, with a focus on design, architecture, and lifestyle press and tastemakers.Crimmins Residential Staffing, a highly respected name in luxury household and estate staffing, partners with K+J Agency as it enters a new phase of brand positioning and growth. The firm is recognized for its highly personalized approach to placing top-tier talent in private residences, estates, and family offices. K+J Agency will focus on strengthening the brand’s visibility, thought leadership, and strategic communications.“These partnerships reflect where K+J is focused,” said Karen Peterson, Co-Founder of K+J Agency. “We’re drawn to businesses built on craft, expertise, and relationships, whether that’s a design studio with a strong point of view, or a staffing firm setting the standard for top-notch service in private households.”“Our role is to translate those values into clear, compelling narratives that boost visibility and support long-term growth,” added Joanne Gibbs, Co-Founder of K+J Agency. “We’re focusing on helping brands show up in the right places, at the right moments, with stories that feel authentic to who they are and where they’re going.”Rather than chasing volume, K+J Agency emphasizes editorial alignment, cultural relevance, and storytelling rooted in craft, heritage, and design integrity. The agency’s approach prioritizes meaningful media relationships and thoughtful timing around key industry moments, helping brands build recognition that extend beyond a single headline.K+J Agency continues to grow its portfolio across targeted sectors, supporting both emerging and established brands with integrated PR, communications, and marketing strategy.# # #ABOUT K+J AGENCYK+J Agency is a boutique bi-coastal PR and marketing firm specializing in design, architecture, and luxury lifestyle brands. The agency partners with founder-led and heritage companies and large scale multinational companies to build visibility through strategic storytelling, editorial alignment, and long-term brand positioning. Known for its relationship-driven approach and deep understanding of the design and luxury industries, K+J works at the intersection of culture, craft, and commerce to help brands grow relevance, recognition, and authority within their markets. For more information visit www.kj-agency.com

