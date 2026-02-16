Calls for Attorney-Volunteers to Support Service Members Under the SCRA

LACBA's committee project gives California attorneys a unique opportunity to help protect military personnel, even when duty calls them far from home.

Armed Forces Committee’s Urgent Call to Assist Military Personnel Facing Legal Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) Armed Forces Committee has developed and launched an initiative to help veterans and active-duty service members who are facing legal challenges under the Servicemember Civil Relief Act (SCRA).

In response to a growing influx of service members seeking legal assistance under the Servicemember Civil Relief Act (SCRA), the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) Armed Forces Committee has launched a targeted initiative in partnership with the Superior Court of Los Angeles to support veterans and active-duty personnel facing legal challenges.

Due to a significant increase in requests for assistance from the Los Angeles Superior Court, the Committee is actively seeking attorney-volunteers for 2026 to provide legal assistance and protection to service members in state and abroad.

Attorneys interested in volunteering and making a difference in the lives of those who serve are encouraged to register at the committee’s web page.

About the SCRA Volunteer Program

SCRA attorney-volunteers will help ensure that service member rights are upheld, particularly when they cannot advocate for themselves due to deployment, temporary assignments, or extended training.

Volunteers will go through a comprehensive how-to training, focusing on:

• Requesting stays before default judgments when servicemembers have not received notice

• Setting aside default judgments

• Requesting stays during civil proceedings when service members have notice

• Practical guidance for supporting servicemembers under the SCRA

About the Los Angeles County Bar Association

Founded in 1878, the Los Angeles County Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA provides continuing legal education, public service programs, and a forum for discussion and collaboration among members of the legal profession.

Legal Disclaimer:

