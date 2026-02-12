90% of Australian SMEs Struggle to Build Effective Websites: Study

Where SMEs Struggle Most Overall Difficulty with building a website Limecube AI website builder

Limecube Agency Pulse 2025 finds fundamentals—not features—remain the biggest barrier for small businesses in the AI era

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study of Australian digital agencies reveals that the vast majority of small and medium enterprises continue to face significant challenges in planning, building, and maintaining effective websites, despite widespread availability of AI-powered tools.

The Limecube Agency Pulse 2025, based on insights from 67 agencies surveyed in December 2025, found that approximately 90% of SMEs struggle with website fundamentals. Rather than a lack of technology, agencies report that complexity and unclear foundations are holding businesses back.

The research identified four critical pain points where SMEs face the greatest difficulty:

1) Search readiness (SEO, local search, and AI assistant findability): 98%

2) Content planning (what to say, how to structure it): 95%

3) Knowing where to start (defining goals and audience): 88%

4) Responsive consistency (mobile and cross-device performance): 72%

"The data shows a clear pattern: when SMEs have a solid foundation—clear goals, planned content, and responsive design—AI tools can genuinely accelerate their results," said Sophia Green, Head of CX, Limecube. "But without those fundamentals in place, even the best technology struggles to deliver value. The opportunity isn't about more features; it's about getting the basics right first."



Why fundamentals matter more than ever

The findings come at a time when digital presence has become essential to business success. Research from Think with Google shows that most Australian purchase journeys are digitally influenced, with search and brand websites serving as key touchpoints. Meanwhile, the Australian Domain Administration's Digital Lives of Australians 2025 report highlights rising internet dependence and AI adoption among both consumers and small businesses.

With 2,729,648 actively trading businesses in Australia as of June 2025 (Australian Bureau of Statistics), the scale of the challenge is substantial. The study suggests that feature sprawl and choice overload actually increase complexity when fundamentals aren't defined first.

"What agencies are telling us is that Australian SMEs aren't lacking ambition or tools—they're facing decision paralysis at the starting line," added Green. "With 88% unsure where to begin and 95% struggling with content planning, the message is clear: simplicity and structure matter more than ever."



Five fundamentals for effective websites

Based on agency insights, Limecube recommends SMEs focus on:

1) Start with one job: Define a single primary purpose for your site—who it serves, what action they should take, and how you'll measure success.

2) Plan content with discipline: Create content on a regular cadence, write to answer real customer questions, and link pages clearly to guide visitors.

3) Build responsive-first: Design for mobile by default and minimise moving parts to reduce breakpoints and potential issues across devices.

4) Make content findable: Use clear titles, headings, and internal links. Include local business details and target frequently asked questions that can appear in search snippets.

5) Measure what matters: Track conversions over vanity metrics, and add features only when they address recurring, validated needs.



Methodology

The Limecube Agency Pulse 2025 was conducted via online questionnaire and phone interviews with 67 Australian digital agencies in December 2025. The research used a convenience sample and represents a snapshot of agency-reported observations about SME client challenges. Results reflect agency perspectives and are subject to the limitations of self-reported data and sample composition.

About Limecube

Limecube is an Australian-built, AI website builder designed to help small and medium enterprises create effective online presences. The platform emphasises simplicity, strong fundamentals, and responsive design to help businesses succeed in an increasingly digital marketplace.

