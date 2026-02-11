The Baker House 1650 Highlights Winter Special Offers, Boutique Updates, and Valentine’s Stays

The Baker House 1650 Logo The Baker House 1650 (Photo Credit: ©mixmediaplus) The Baker House 1650 (Photo Credit: ©mixmediaplus) The Baker House 1650 (Photo Credit: ©mixmediaplus) The Baker House 1650 (Photo Credit: Daniel Dottavio)

East Hampton’s Historic Inn Becomes a Cozy Cold-Weather Retreat with Seasonal Offers, Boutique Finds and Valentine’s Escapes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the Hamptons are often associated with summer travel, winter brings a quieter period to the East End. During February and March, The Baker House 1650 positions its historic property as a cold weather retreat, with fireplaces, spa services, and seasonal experiences available for guests.Through its Winter Special Offers, The Baker House 1650 provides packages designed for extended stays, midweek visits, and romantic getaways. The offers are intended to support travel during the late winter season while maintaining the property’s historic setting and modern amenities.Inside the hotel, the Baker House Boutique features a seasonally curated collection of gifts and lifestyle pieces reflecting winter in East Hampton. Boutique offerings include home accents, accessories, and keepsakes that align with seasonal gifting, including Valentine’s Day.February programming at the inn includes Valentine’s stays designed for couples. Offerings referenced by the property include evenings by the fireplace, spa appointments, and time in the village.The Baker House 1650’s Winter Specials are described as available now through March 26. Options include a Weekday Classic stay for two nights, Sunday through Thursday, and a Weekend Classic stay, Friday through Sunday. The packages include breakfast overlooking the courtyard and access to a 60 minute spa session.The property also references romance focused packages, including weekday and weekend stays in deluxe or suite accommodations with champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, and private spa access. Offerings range from standard room packages to the Pinnacle Suite Package.Beyond the property, East Hampton remains active throughout late winter and early spring, with cultural programming, gallery exhibitions, performing arts events, and seasonal dining. The slower pace supports visits to Main Street shops, local museums, and coastal trails. March also brings early spring activity and community events.The Baker House 1650 notes that guests may visit for a romantic stay, a spa centered weekend, or a seasonal getaway during the winter period.Additional calendar details are available on the Baker House 1650 website under Upcoming Events. www.bakerhouse1650.com/upcoming-events About The Baker House 1650:Nestled in the beautiful, historic Village of East Hampton, NY, The Baker House 1650 is a masterpiece of 17th Century Cotswold-inspired architecture. Throughout the property, guests find a sense of historical legacy and majestic aura from the classic inspired English manor. There’s a balance of old-world charm with modern conveniences and amenities. For more information, please visit www.bakerhouse1650.com IG: @bakerhouse1650 | F: thebakerhouse1650 | X / T: @thebakerhouse

