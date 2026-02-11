29oakley Celebrates 25 Years of Family Ownership with Major Revitalization Project

Shop at 29oakley in Topeka

Owners Mike and Jamie Astle celebrate 25 years of family ownership at 29oakley in Topeka with a modern exterior renovation and a newly repaved parking lot.

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 29oakley, the popular retail and commercial hub located at the intersection of 29th and Oakley, is marking a major milestone. Owners Mike and Jamie Astle are celebrating a quarter of a century of family ownership by unveiling a comprehensive exterior facelift, signaling a renewed commitment to the Topeka business community and the center’s long-standing tenants.For over 25 years, the Astle family has managed the property with a focus on providing a home for local businesses to thrive. To commemorate this anniversary, ownership has invested in significant upgrades to modernize the center's aesthetic and functionality.The revitalization project includes a fresh, modern exterior painting of all buildings, giving the center a crisp, inviting look. Additionally, the parking lot has been completely updated and refreshed, ensuring a smooth and accessible experience for the high volume of customers visiting the Topeka shopping center daily."We are incredibly proud to reach the 25-year mark as owners of 29oakley," said Mike and Jamie Astle. "Topeka has been good to us, and we wanted to give back to our tenants and the neighborhood by ensuring the center remains a premier destination. These renovations are about setting the stage for the next twenty years of success."The center is home to a variety of beloved local businesses, including Safari Pets, the center's longest-standing tenant. Owner Buster Brown has operated his store at this location through various changes in the market and views the recent improvements as a major win for the district."Having called 29oakley home for years, I’ve seen the dedication Mike and Jamie put into this property firsthand. They genuinely care about the success of their tenants. The new paint and paved lot have really brightened up the whole corner. It makes a great impression on our customers the moment they pull in, and it makes me proud to have my business here."With the renovations complete, 29oakley is actively seeking new businesses to join its roster. There are currently select retail and commercial units available for lease, offering new tenants the opportunity to move into a freshly updated, high-traffic center with a proven history of stability.For more information on commercial leasing opportunities, floor plans, or to view photos of the recent renovations, please visit 29oakley.com About 29oakley:Located at 29th and Oakley in Topeka, Kansas, 29Oakley is a family-owned shopping center offering diverse retail and office spaces. For 25 years, the center has served as a launchpad for local businesses, providing high visibility and a community-focused environment.

