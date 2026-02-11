Beckett's Launches in BevMo! Stores Across California

Beckett's Logo

Award-winning non-alcoholic brand expands California retail footprint with top selling Gin & Tonic and Moscow Mule canned cocktails

Beckett's Tonics California (CSE:BKTS)

We're thrilled to partner with BevMo! to bring Beckett's to their California consumers who are looking for premium non-alcoholic options.” — Larry Weintraub, Beckett's CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beckett's Inc. (CSE:BKTS), a fast-growing non-alcoholic beverage brand, announced today that its ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktails are rolling out at BevMo! locations across California. The initial launch will feature Beckett’s TonicsNon-Alcoholic Gin & Tonic and upon completion of its next production run, be followed by best seller Beckett’s TonicsNon-Alcoholic Moscow Mule.The launch marks a significant milestone for Beckett's California retail strategy, building on the brand's growing presence across the state. All Beckett’s canned non-alcoholic cocktails deliver bold, authentic flavor with just 35 calories per serving and are vegan, gluten-free, and low in sugar."We're thrilled to partner with BevMo! to bring Beckett's to their California consumers who are looking for premium non-alcoholic options,” said Larry Weintraub, CEO of Beckett’s. “BevMo! has built a reputation for curating the best beverage selections, and we’re honored to be part of that lineup.”With the addition of BevMo! to the portfolio of the Company’s existing retailers, the Company believes that it is well positioned at the start of the year to continue expanding into other retail chains nationwide as the momentum and exposure of its award-winning brand continues.About Beckett's Non-Alcoholic Cocktails & SpiritsBeckett's is an award-winning non-alcoholic beverage brand offering premium cocktails and spirits crafted with natural flavors. Shaped by the vision of industry veterans behind brands like Cutwater, Golden Road, and Elysian Brewing, Beckett's delivers bold, cocktail-inspired taste without the alcohol.The portfolio includes Beckett's Tonics, sparkling ready-to-drink takes on cocktail classics such as the Moscow Mule, Paloma, Margarita, and Gin & Tonic, as well as Beckett's '27non-alcoholic spirits, including Coconut Rum, Cinnamon Whiskey, Amaretto, and Coffee Liqueur. Beckett's products are vegan, gluten-free, and low in sugar.Beckett's products are available at BevMo!, Total Wine & More, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, DrinkBecketts.com, and select independent retailers, bars, restaurants, resorts, and nightclubs nationwide.Beckett's believes in celebrating life on your terms, because just like its drinks, you're Too Good To Be Wasted™.Learn More at: www.drinkbecketts.com

