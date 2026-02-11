Bloomeroo Shortlisted for Power Retail All Star Bash Awards 2026 Following 324 Percent Growth in Email Revenue

Beautiful flowers & gifts, same day delivery 7 days a week.

Bloomeroo, the modern floral gifting brand and sister company to LVLY, has been officially shortlisted for the Power Retail All Star Bash Awards 2026.

AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloomeroo, the modern floral gifting brand and sister company to LVLY, has been officially shortlisted for the Power Retail All Star Bash Awards 2026, recognising the brand’s innovative transformation of email marketing into a high-performing retention and engagement channel.The shortlist, announced by Power Retail, celebrates Australia and New Zealand’s most impactful ecommerce initiatives across marketing, technology and customer experience. Bloomeroo was recognised for its data-led email strategy that delivered a 324 percent uplift year-on-year for Q1 2025 eDM revenue, alongside record engagement and customer affinity.Rather than treating email as a traditional promotional channel, Bloomeroo reimagined it as a meaningful brand touchpoint, grounded in emotional insight and customer intent.“Flowers are never just a product,” said Niklas Frassa, CEO of Limitless Technology Group.They mark moments that matter. We wanted our emails to feel considered and human, not just another promotional message competing for attention in the inbox.”Turning Emotion Into StrategyAt the heart of Bloomeroo’s submission was a bold strategic shift. The team recognised that traditional ecommerce email structures were limiting both performance and customer connection. To solve this, Bloomeroo analysed thousands of customer-written gift messages at scale.This analysis uncovered deep psychographic insights, including how customers naturally express emotion during life’s most important moments such as birthdays, anniversaries, loss, celebration and reconciliation. These insights directly informed Bloomeroo’s tone of voice, content hierarchy and messaging framework.“These insights fundamentally changed how we structured our emails,” Frassa said.“We stopped leading with products and started leading with empathy.”A New Role for Email MarketingBloomeroo repositioned its EDM program as a sincere guide, designed to help customers find the right words and the right gift for each moment. Messaging shifted from transactional to supportive, offering guidance rather than pressure.Visually, email layouts were rebuilt to align with heatmap data, ensuring the most valuable content sat within the highest engagement zones. Product was still present, but always in service of the moment rather than the message.This strategic shift was supported by abandoned cart journeys, educational content streams, and 364-day purchase anniversary reminders tied to recurring life events.The result was not just higher revenue, but a stronger relationship between brand and customer.Measurable Results With Human ImpactThe impact of Bloomeroo’s new approach was immediate and sustained. In addition to the 324 percent uplift in eDM revenue year-on-year for Q1, the brand recorded open rates as high as 55 percent, with direct email replies increasing 60 percent year-on-year.Customer care teams now engage in daily conversations sparked directly from EDMs, helping customers navigate gifting decisions with confidence and care.Industry RecognitionThe Power Retail All Star Bash Awards are regarded as one of the industry’s most respected celebrations of ecommerce excellence, judged by leading retail and technology experts across Australia and New Zealand.Bloomeroo’s shortlisting places the brand alongside some of the region’s most innovative retailers and highlights the growing role of emotional intelligence, AI-driven insight and customer-centric design in modern ecommerce.Winners will be announced at the Power Retail All Star Bash Awards event later in 2026.About BloomerooAt Bloomeroo, we put our heart and soul into every delivery, ensuring the freshest flowers for your loved ones. Our talented florists thoughtfully create gorgeous flower arrangements each and every day. Every bunch reflects our dedication to spreading happiness across Australia. Our warehouses are located around Australia in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide where our florists handcraft our beautiful bouquets with love and care. Delivered same-day across Australia, 7 days a week.About Power RetailPower Retail is Australia’s leading ecommerce intelligence platform, delivering news, analysis, research and events for the online retail industry. The annual All Star Bash Awards celebrate excellence across marketing, innovation, technology and customer experience.

