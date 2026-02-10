Attorney General Hanaway Cracks Down On Business Selling Illegal THC Products Marketed Towards Minors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – To protect children from the devastating harms of dangerous, psychoactive drugs, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway filed suit against Pressure STL, a business selling unregulated THC products without a license, including items deceptively marketed as non-intoxicating, well-known candy and snack brands enjoyed by children.

“We will not stand idly by as adolescents are indoctrinated into addiction by unlicensed businesses prioritizing profit over consumers,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My Office will not tolerate drug dealers hiding behind candy wrappers.”

As part of an ongoing operation to crack down on public nuisances and reclaim our communities, the Attorney General’s Office launched a lawsuit asserting that Pressure STL is selling deceptively marketed products outside of Missouri’s constitutional framework for legal marijuana. The Missouri Constitution and state law require safety testing and regulatory oversight of products, in addition to age-verification to ensure that underage persons do not have access to drugs.

Pressure STL is openly marketing dangerous products containing THC amounts well over the potency threshold designated by the 2018 Farm Bill. These THC products, which are often created through chemical conversion processes, may also contain contaminants, solvents, or unknown byproducts. These products are dangerous. The FDA has not approved any intoxicating hemp products or hemp-derived cannabinoids for safe use.

“My message to bad actors drawing crime to our communities: If you are selling harmful, misleading products to consumers – especially children – my Office will act without hesitation,” said Attorney General Hanaway.

The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, is seeking civil penalties and injunctive relief prohibiting Pressure STL from selling cannabis products. Missourians who believe they were misled or harmed by intoxicating hemp products are encouraged to call the AGO Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint at ago.mo.gov.

Attorney General Hanaway will continue to clean up our streets and root out illegal activities across the entire State of Missouri.

The full lawsuit against Pressure STL can be read here.