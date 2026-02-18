Click2Mail Partners with Keragon to Offer HIPAA-Compliant Mail Automation for Healthcare Providers

Keragon connects Click2Mail with EHRs, CRMs, intake forms, billing platforms, and scheduling systems so physical mail becomes a reliable, automated step in your workflow rather than a manual task.

Partnership allows healthcare organizations to automate mail by connecting Click2Mail to healthcare applications via Keragon's no-code HIPAA-compliant platform.

By automating mail fulfillment, we are not only helping them save time and reduce errors but also providing a secure, reliable, and HIPAA-compliant solution that the industry has needed for years.” — Lee Garvey, CEO

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Click2Mail , a leader in cloud-based print-to-mail services, today announced a strategic partnership with Keragon, a HIPAA-compliant automation platform for healthcare. This integration empowers healthcare organizations to automate the sending of physical mail, such as letters and postcards, directly from their existing systems, streamlining workflows and enhancing patient communication.In the healthcare industry, physical mail remains a critical component of patient outreach, billing, and compliance. However, manual mail processes are often time-consuming, prone to error, and a drain on administrative resources. The Click2Mail-Keragon integration addresses this challenge by connecting Click2Mail with hundreds of healthcare applications, including Electronic Health Records (EHRs), CRMs, and billing platforms."Our partnership with Keragon is a game-changer for our healthcare clients," said Lee Garvey, CEO of Click2Mail. "By automating mail fulfillment, we are not only helping them save time and reduce errors but also providing a secure, reliable, and HIPAA-compliant solution that the industry has needed for years. This is about transforming a manual task into a seamless, automated part of their daily operations." The integration allows healthcare teams to set up "no-code" automations that trigger the sending of physical mail based on specific events. For example, a billing statement can be automatically mailed when a new invoice is generated, or a welcome packet can be sent when a new patient is registered."We are excited to partner with Click2Mail to extend the power of automation to physical mail," said Conno Christou, CEO of Keragon. "Healthcare teams can now have confidence that their important communications are being sent consistently and on time, without the manual effort. This allows them to focus on what matters most: patient care."Key benefits of the Click2Mail-Keragon integration include:* Automated Workflows: Eliminates the need for manual data entry and file uploads.* Improved Compliance: Keragon is HIPAA-compliant and SOC2 Type II certified, and all plans include a Business Associate Agreement (BAA).* Increased Efficiency: Reduces staff workload and minimizes the risk of errors.* Enhanced Patient Communication: Ensures timely and consistent delivery of important notices and outreach materials.About Click2Mail:Click2Mail is a cloud-based platform that makes it easy and affordable to send postal mail. With a suite of applications, tools and a powerful API, Click2Mail helps thousands of businesses automate their mailings and eliminate the hassle of printing and postage.About Keragon:Keragon is a HIPAA-compliant automation platform that empowers healthcare teams to create their own automated workflows without any coding. By connecting with hundreds of healthcare apps, Keragon helps streamline processes, reduce administrative tasks, and improve patient care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.