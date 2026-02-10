Scalise: Getting the SAVE America Act to President Trump’s Desk is Critical

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Newsmax’s The Record with Greta Van Susteren to discuss the SAVE America Act, commonsense legislation that requires proof of citizenship when registering to vote and photo ID to vote in federal elections. Leader Scalise highlighted Democrats’ hypocrisy on voter ID despite its popularity amongst the American people.

“The [SAVE America Act] is so important to get passed through the House first – and we're not taking that for granted with a two-seat majority – but then getting it passed through the Senate to President Trump's desk is critically important. I think you're seeing more people across the country take notice of this bill. The idea of one, proving your citizenship to register, and then, as you mentioned, showing an ID to vote. This is something that you do to get on an airplane, to go to a bar for goodness sake, how about to show an ID when you exercise the main right of democracy, and that is to vote? I think everybody gets it, 83% of Americans, as you pointed out, and it crosses all demographics, Republican, Democrat, Black, White, Hispanic, all groups support it by over 70%. We're going to get this bill passed to the Senate tomorrow. Then I think you're going to see a lot of pressure on the Senate to move this bill to President Trump's desk.”

On preserving the sanctity of each American’s vote:

“I serve with a colleague, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, in Iowa, who won her first election by six votes – closest vote that anybody can recall in the history of Congress, six votes. Four people changing their votes, or seven people voting illegally would have changed that outcome. Look, Joe Biden opened the border, and millions of people came in illegally, and some states actually allow illegals to vote in local elections. This bill says in federal elections, you have to prove citizenship, and you have to show an ID to vote. Prove who you are. Because, Greta, when you go by the mantra of 'one person, one vote,' which we all believe in, that is nullified if somebody votes illegally, they're stealing your vote. I think most Americans get that. Most Americans know if somebody is stealing your vote because they're voting illegally, it undermines confidence in elections. This actually has led to more confidence in the outcome of elections in states where it's been done.”

On Democrat hypocrisy:

“For those Democrats who are vocally opposing this – Chuck Schumer calls it Jim Crow 2.0. Chuck Schumer required you to show an ID to get into the Democrat National Convention, Greta. They're hypocrites. Senator Ossoff over the weekend had a town hall meeting. You needed to show an ID to get into his town hall meeting, and yet he won't vote to require ID to vote. So, let's expose hypocrisy. If they're going to try to oppose this bill, I think all Americans are going to be watching.”

###