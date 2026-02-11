Belfort Furniture Expands Operations with Purchase of Berryville, Virginia Distribution Center

Rendering of Belfort Furniture’s planned 260,000-square-foot distribution center in Berryville, Virginia. The new facility will support expanded logistics operations serving the Greater Washington, D.C. region. Located along Route 7 just east of Interstate 81, Belfort Furniture’s Berryville distribution center provides strategic access to growing markets including Winchester, Virginia, and Jefferson County, West Virginia. Belfort Furniture CEO and Founder Michael Huber announces the company has purchased a 260,000-square-foot distribution center in Berryville, Virginia, expanding its logistics operations while maintaining its corporate offices and flagship showroom in Loudoun County.

DULLES, VA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belfort Furniture , one of the country’s largest independent home furnishings retailers , has announced its planned move to a new distribution center located at 351 Station Road in Berryville, Virginia, marking a significant expansion of the company’s logistics and operational footprint while retaining its long-standing roots in Loudoun County Belfort Furniture will continue to maintain a major presence in Loudoun County, with its corporate offices and 150,000-square-feet of retail showroom space remaining in Dulles, Virginia. The Berryville expansion strengthens Belfort’s ability to serve customers throughout the Greater Washington DC region while keeping its headquarters and retail operations firmly anchored locally.As part of this strategic growth initiative, Belfort Furniture will begin transitioning operations in the coming months from its current 83,000-square-foot distribution center on Ocean Court in Sterling, Virginia, to the substantially larger Berryville facility. The Sterling property has recently been sold.A Strategic Gateway to the DMV RegionBerryville’s location along Route 7, just miles east of Interstate 81, positions Belfort Furniture at the crossroads of several rapidly growing markets, including Winchester, Virginia, and Jefferson County, West Virginia. The move also places Belfort’s distribution center within 500 miles of many of the furniture manufacturers it represents, including Rowe Furniture, Vaughan-Bassett, England, Huntington House, Stickley Furniture, Bernhardt, and others.This proximity to key manufacturing partners enhances supply chain efficiency and supports Belfort’s commitment to quality, customization, and timely delivery.The move also keeps Belfort’s core delivery area within close reach—Leesburg is less than 30 minutes away, while Frederick, Maryland, and Gainesville, Virginia, are approximately 45 minutes. Washington, D.C. remains just 60 miles from the new facility. Belfort delivers to more than 30,000 households annually throughout the DMV.“This expansion allows us to better serve our customers while planning for long-term growth,” said Mike Huber, Founder and CEO of Belfort Furniture. “Berryville gives us the space, flexibility, and strategic access we need to continue delivering exceptional service across the region.”Space Designed for the FutureThe Berryville complex spans 260,000 square feet across 22 acres, making it more than three times the size of Belfort’s current warehouse. The site will serve as a central distribution hub and is also planned to include an on-site furniture outlet.Belfort Furniture is known for offering customers a wide range of price points, from accessible everyday furnishings to premium designs, along with the ability to customize furniture by selecting fabrics, finishes, and configurations. The new distribution center will allow Belfort to significantly increase its in-stock inventory across all price points, enabling faster, more reliable in-home delivery while continuing to support customization options.Matt Huber, President of Belfort Furniture, commented on the company’s vision:“Berryville represents more than just additional space—it’s an investment in our future. This expansion allows us to grow our in-stock selection, improve delivery times, and continue delivering the flexibility and choice our customers expect.”As Belfort prepares to vacate its Sterling warehouse, the company plans to host on-site warehouse sales in the spring, offering customers once-in-a-generation opportunities during the transition.A multi-million-dollar renovation is currently underway to modernize and enhance the Berryville facility, ensuring it meets Belfort’s high standards for efficiency, safety, and scalability.A Site with HistoryThe Berryville facility carries a rich industrial legacy. In the 1940s, it was once the largest apple distribution plant east of the Mississippi River. In later years, it operated as a cabinet manufacturing plant—making it a fitting next chapter as a center for furniture distribution and logistics.ABOUT BELFORT FURNITURE (Dulles, Virginia): Founded in Virginia and family owned and operated, Belfort Furniture is a nationally recognized home furnishings retailer ranked among the Top 100 Furniture Retailers in the United States by Furniture Today. Located in Dulles, Virginia, Belfort operates the largest furniture store in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, spanning 150,000 square feet. Belfort employs more than 125 dedicated team members, including sales professionals, designers, buyers, and warehouse personnel, proudly serving customers throughout Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.Website: Belfort Furniture: https://www.belfortfurniture.com MEDIA CONTACT: Rebecca Gardner, Gardner Group

