Atticus Pharma Announces Clinical Data for ATC-002, a Pharmaceutical Product Candidate for Androgenic Alopecia

• ATC-002 is a topical treatment designed to stimulate new hair growth in subjects with androgenic alopecia.

• ATC-002 uses Atticus’s proprietary Z-pod® technology to create a drug depot in the hair follicle and stratum corneum to deliver drug in a sustained-release manner.

• ATC-002 was evaluated in a cosmetic claims substantiation clinical trial in a 6-month, 3-arm, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 98 women in the U.S.

• This First-in-Human study provided clear evidence of therapeutic effect and unremarkable safety and tolerability, both supporting continued clinical development.

Atticus Pharma Inc., a therapeutics company focused on immunodermatology and other skin disorders, today announced data from a clinical study of ATC-002 in females with androgenic alopecia. ATC-002 is a proprietary product candidate that delivers a mitochondrial-activating molecule using Atticus’s Z-pod sustained-release technology.

The study was a 6-month, 3-arm, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 98 women in the U.S. Subjects were randomly assigned to receive: (i) a low dose of ATC-002, (ii) a high dose of ATC-002, or (iii) placebo. The main objectives of the study were to assess systemic safety and local tolerability as well as exploring dose response and subject baseline characteristics associated with optimal therapeutic response.

Overall, all study treatments were safe and well tolerated. Topical application of ATC-002 was associated with terminal hair growth at both doses. In particular, the high dose resulted in a mean increase of 13.8 hairs/cm2 in subjects with more hair loss as measured by vellus to terminal hair ratios. The increase in hair growth continued between the 3-month and the final 6-month timepoints, suggesting that future trials of longer duration will show even greater gains. Importantly, the study subject’s global satisfaction questionnaire was highly consistent with the objective hair count findings.

“Demonstrating significant new hair growth in androgenic alopecia subjects that had a challenging baseline ratio of vellus to terminal hair is exciting,” said Atticus CEO, Leigh Hsu, Ph.D. “We are extremely pleased with the findings from this study as they inform the next stage of clinical development and supports a clear regulatory pathway for a future Rx that can treat a condition affecting 80 million Americans.” Hsu added, “It’s also very encouraging that ATC-002 safety and tolerability were unremarkable because drugs for androgenic alopecia are generally used long-term, so a clean safety profile is critical to assure treatment compliance.”

About Atticus Pharma.

Atticus Pharma was established in 2024 to advance the pharmaceutical applications of the Z-pod technology. Atticus is also advancing ATC-001 for cutaneous lupus. Atticus plans to expand capabilities of its platform technology through partnerships with companies that are active in immunodermatological diseases. Learn more at: www.atticuspharma.com.

