UAGC Scholarly Publication on Student Success Wins National Literature Award from UPCEA

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A scholarly volume edited by faculty and staff from the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has been selected to receive the 2026 Phillip E. Frandson Award for Literature from UPCEA, the national association for professional, continuing, and online education. The award recognizes Building Collaborative Learning Communities to Drive Student Success , published by IGI Global Scientific Publishing, as an outstanding contribution to the advancement of online and professional higher education.The Phillip E. Frandson Award is among UPCEA’s highest national honors and is awarded through an international review process recognizing publications that meaningfully advance the ideas and practice of online learning, student success, and continuing education.“This recognition is an incredible honor for our work and for the University of Arizona Global Campus,” said Robin Dhakal, co-editor and assistant professor at UAGC. “Our hope with this publication was to elevate evidence-based strategies that help students feel supported, connected, and empowered. Receiving the Frandson Award affirms the importance of collaborative learning communities as a foundation for student success.”The volume brings together insights from 15 authors across four countries, offering research and practical perspectives on strengthening student achievement through collaborative leadership, instructional strategies, community building, and student-centered learning environments.“It’s a privilege to have our work recognized by UPCEA through this award,” said Bill Davis, co-editor, assistant professor, and program chair at UAGC. “This book reflects the collective expertise of global contributors who share a common commitment to improving outcomes for learners. We’re grateful to UPCEA and to IGI Global Scientific Publishing for supporting scholarship that advances the future of higher education.”The book also emphasizes the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping learning environments that support student engagement and persistence in online and professional settings.“Developed through a truly global collaboration, this work highlights innovative approaches to leadership, instructional design, and community building in professional and online learning,” said Kira Heske, co-editor and associate director of the Learning Support team at UAGC. “This award reflects the strength of collaboration across institutions, disciplines, and borders—exactly the type of learning culture the book promotes.”Published in 2025, Building Collaborative Learning Communities to Drive Student Success explores themes including artificial intelligence in education, collaborative coaching, instructional practices, and leadership approaches that enhance student-centered learning environments. The volume serves as a resource for educators, administrators, researchers, and practitioners seeking actionable strategies to strengthen academic community and improve outcomes for diverse student populations.“This award reflects the quality of scholarship and innovation led by faculty and staff at UAGC and their contributions to national conversations about student success and online education,” said Gary Packard, senior vice provost of Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona. “This work advances research and practice in meaningful ways, and it reflects the mission of the university to expand access and support student success through high-quality education.”UPCEA will formally recognize the recipients through national promotional opportunities and engagement at the UPCEA 2026 Annual Conference, held in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 15–17, 2026.The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

