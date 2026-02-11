Advanced Biofuels Canada Announces Federal Support for Clean Fuels Awareness Campaign

This investment supports real-world solutions that reduce emissions while strengthening Canada’s energy security and transportation resilience.” — Fred Ghatala, ABFC President

VANCOUVER, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) welcomes today’s federal announcement of more than $97 million in investments supporting clean transportation across Canada, including new funding for education and awareness initiatives focused on clean transportation across Canada.As part of this announcement, ABFC has been awarded $150,000 under Natural Resources Canada’s education and awareness funding stream to deliver a national clean fuels awareness initiative, Navigating Clean Liquid Fuels: An Online Workshop Series for the Transportation Sectors.The ABFC campaign will increase awareness and understanding of clean liquid fuels and their role in reducing emissions across Canada’s transportation system. The initiative will revolve around sector-specific workshops and educational resources to support decarbonization across multiple transportation sectors, including freight, marine, aviation, and existing vehicle fleets.“Addressing emissions from Canada’s transportation system requires multiple pathways. There is no single solution,” said Fred Ghatala, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada. “Biofuels are already delivering real emissions reductions. The average carbon intensity of biomass-based diesel is 86% lower than petroleum diesel, and ethanol’s carbon intensity is 57% lower than gasoline. This investment supports real-world solutions that reduce emissions while strengthening Canada’s energy security and transportation resilience.”ABFC’s project forms part of the $7.2 million announced for 30 education and awareness projects and will deliver national programming focused on the role of clean liquid fuels in reducing emissions across transportation sectors.The Clean Fuels Awareness Campaign builds on ABFC’s role as the national industry voice for producers, distributors, and technology providers delivering low-carbon liquid fuels to Canadian and international markets.About the Advanced Biofuels Canada AssociationAdvanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) is the national industry voice for producers, distributors, and technology providers for non-fossil, low carbon, and sustainable fuel replacements to gasoline, diesel and jet fuels. ABFC members produce a portfolio of liquid clean fuels (including sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, also known as Low Carbon Jet Fuel in the BC LCFS), sustainable feedstocks, and intermediary products. Members also produce and consume low carbon gaseous products, such as renewable natural gas (RNG) and low carbon hydrogen, and are engaged with carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies. Our members operate over 45 billion litres of low carbon fuel production capacity globally and are significant suppliers to renewable and low carbon fuel in Canada and worldwide. For more information, visit www.advancedbiofuels.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.