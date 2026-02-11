ABNB Federal Credit Union Launches New Eltropy AI Voice Digital Assistant

Virginia credit union celebrates successful deployment with staff-wide event; members and employees respond positively to faster, more efficient call experience

Our partnership with Eltropy this year has been nothing short of impactful. Ending the year with our December AI Voice launch was a member-centric way to wrap up the year’s strategic experience goals.” — Rachel Hartberger, Director of Strategic Engagement, ABNB FCU

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading agentic AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions, today announced that ABNB Federal Credit Union has successfully rolled out AI Voice, marking the latest expansion of the credit union's partnership with Eltropy.ABNB launched its AI Voice assistant , nicknamed "Digi" by staff, on December 16, following earlier implementations of Eltropy's chat and texting solutions throughout the year. The credit union first announced its selection of Eltropy's platform in March 2025, with plans to consolidate 7-8 separate vendor solutions into a single unified communications platform.The credit union celebrated the launch with a company-wide event at its corporate office, complete with demonstrations, games, and hands-on training sessions that allowed staff across all branches to experience the new system firsthand.Eltropy AI Voice now handles incoming calls to help members quickly access account information, get answers to common questions, and navigate their banking needs without hold times. The assistant is designed to handle routine inquiries while allowing ABNB's staff to focus on complex member requests that require personal attention."Our partnership with Eltropy this year has been nothing short of impactful from launching chat and texting solutions to rolling out AI Voice," said Rachel Hartberger, Director of Strategic Engagement at ABNB Federal Credit Union. "Ending the year with our December AI Voice launch was a member-centric way to wrap up the year’s strategic experience goals. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and it's been inspiring to see both members and staff embrace these enhancements with such enthusiasm."The AI Voice deployment represents ABNB's continued investment in conversation technology to offer reliable banking solutions to its members. The credit union's staff reaction during the launch celebration reflected strong internal support for the new capabilities."When a credit union nicknames their AI assistant 'Digi' and throws a launch party that gets the entire organization excited, you know they're approaching technology differently," said Ashish Garg, CEO and Co-Founder of Eltropy. "ABNB completed a full year of implementations with us, including chat, texting, and now AI Voice, and their team's enthusiasm for each solution has been genuine. That kind of internal buy-in is exactly why their members are responding so positively."About EltropyEltropy is the leading agentic AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools help CFIs communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.About ABNB Federal Credit UnionABNB Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution serving more than 81,400 members nationwide. For more than 65 years, we’ve helped individuals, families, and small businesses reach their financial goals through a full range of financial services, including mortgages and business loans. With 14 branches across Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina, plus nationwide access to service centers and surcharge-free ATMs, ABNB offers reliable, secure, and accessible banking. Enjoy better rates, lower fees, and personalized service that puts people first. www.abnbfcu.org

