GetOut Launches as the Largest Entertainment Membership of Its Kind in the United States

GetOutPass and Pogo Pass unite to create one nationwide platform giving families access to more than 2,000 attractions across 33 US markets.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of GetOut , positioning it as the largest family entertainment membership in the United States. Formed by the strategic merger of industry leaders GetOutPass and Pogo Pass, the platform provides families with access to more than 2,000 attractions across 33 U.S. markets.As families increasingly seek affordable entertainment, GetOut provides access to a massive network of amusement parks, museums, zoos, and sporting events. By combining the strengths of both passes, GetOut simplifies the search for "family fun near me" through a single, streamlined app.“At the heart of both GetOutPass and Pogo Pass is a shared belief that experiences matter more than things,” said Kyle Poll, CEO of GetOut. “By coming together, we can serve more families, support more attractions, and make it easier than ever for people to create lasting memories together.”What This Means for Existing MembersCurrent memberships will automatically transfer and continue to work without interruption. Simply upgrade the app and sign in to get the new GetOut app. Members can expect:• More places to visit• More in-app features• All current benefits retained• The same membership term• The same visit and redemption historyWhy GetOut?GetOut brings together two trusted companies to create an even better option for families. With broader access to local activities and stronger partnerships with venues, the membership makes it easier—and more affordable—for families to spend less time planning and more time making memories.Looking AheadThe launch of GetOut marks the beginning of a new chapter. As GetOut expands through 2026, adds new partnerships, and rolls out an enhanced digital experience, it is positioned to become the go-to entertainment membership for families nationwide.###About GetOutGetOut is a family-focused entertainment membership offering admission to thousands of destinations, activities, and experiences at a low price. Designed to help families explore more while spending less, GetOut partners with local venues across the U.S. to make fun, affordable, and accessible outings possible.Learn more at: www.GetOut.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.