The Sun Company Targets AI Power Bottlenecks with New Strategic Leadership

Gary Oppedahl to scale clean power delivery for surging data center demand

Data center timelines now break on power, not construction." — Joley Michaelson, CEO, The Sun Company

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sun Company today announced the appointment of Gary Oppedahl as Executive Vice President of Data Center Partnerships. Oppedahl will lead utility coordination, power delivery, and partner execution for data center developments facing constrained capacity and delayed interconnection timelines.AI workloads continue to accelerate data center construction, while access to power increasingly sets project schedules. In several major U.S. markets, interconnection queues extend multiple years beyond planned commissioning dates. Developers face a widening gap between when facilities are ready and when grid power arrives.“Data center timelines now break on power, not construction,” said Joley Michaelson, CEO of The Sun Company. “Our work focuses on delivering systems that meet defined uptime requirements and align with how projects get built in practice, not just on paper.”Oppedahl brings experience across engineering, operations, and large infrastructure programs supporting mission-critical facilities. In this role, he will oversee power partnerships and system delivery designed to support phased growth, redundancy standards, and continuous operations as data center loads scale. Data center developers, colocation providers, universities, and edge operators face pressure from different angles. Developers risk missing delivery windows. Utilities reset timelines as queues grow. Capital remains committed while power access lags.The Sun Company deploys systems that combine grid service with on-site generation, storage, and control platforms to support primary load while maintaining backup capacity during grid delays. This structure allows projects to advance without waiting on transmission upgrades and preserves planning flexibility for future resources, including small modular reactors.“Solar and storage can be deployed in months, not years,” said Oppedahl. “Used strategically, they allow data center operators to grow now while building long-term energy solutions.”The appointment expands The Sun Company’s capacity to support parallel data center developments across markets where load growth continues to outpace grid expansion.About The Sun CompanyThe Sun Company designs and delivers energy systems for commercial and industrial customers, including onsite generation, energy storage, and control software. Its work aligns power delivery with construction and commissioning schedules in markets where grid access trails demand. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, The Sun Company works across development, distribution, technology, and capital to accelerate the transition to cleaner, more reliable energy. For more information, visit www.tsc.energy.

