THE MIDNIGHT COLLECTION: POWERED BY SOUTHERN BELLE MELODY SHARI AND WEST COAST COOL NICK CANNON

A Luxury Soap and Perfumed Oil Collaboration Rooted in Heritage, Confidence, and Vision.

Excited to announce The Midnight Collection with Melody Shari of Seventh Avenue Beauty—luxury all-natural soaps and oils blending West Coast innovation & Southern heritage. Black-owned excellence.”” — NICK CANNON

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in luxury self-care debuts with The Midnight Men’s Collection , a refined soap and perfume oil collection collaboration launching Wednesday, February 11, 2026, during an exclusive TikTok Live event from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM CST. Created by Southern Belle Melody Shari in collaboration with Nick Cannon , and produced under the luxury beauty house Seventh Avenue Beauty. The collection blends Southern elegance with West Coast confidence, transforming everyday cleansing into a sophisticated ritual grounded in culture, roots, and unapologetic vision.Raised on grace, hospitality, and timeless Southern refinement, Melody Shari embodies a style of beauty that whispers rather than shouts—elegant, enduring, and deeply rooted. Nick Cannon, known for his bold West Coast presence, brings a confident, unapologetic edge while honoring his own deep Southern roots. When the two connected, a shared realization emerged: there is undeniable power in honoring where you come from while boldly building where you are going.The Midnight Collection, a signature offering from Seventh Avenue Beauty, represents the embodiment of that realization—where Southern sophistication meets West Coast cool, and heritage meets modern swagger. Known for its commitment to elevated formulations, intentional design, and modern luxury, Seventh Avenue Beauty serves as the creative foundation behind the collection, ensuring that each product reflects refinement, quality, and purpose.“I'm excited to announce The Midnight Collection, a collaboration with Melody Shari Rodgers of Seventh Avenue Beauty. This luxury all natural soap and perfume body oil line represents the intersection of West Coast innovation and Southern heritage—two powerful forces in Black culture. Melody is an incredible entrepreneur who understands the importance of authenticity in business. Together, we've created something that celebrates the full spectrum of who we are as a people. This is Black-owned, Black-created excellence, and I'm proud to bring it to the world."-Nick Cannon.The Midnight Soap Collection introduces a line of luxury soaps and perfume oils designed to elevate the daily routine into a sensorial experience. Crafted with premium ingredients and thoughtful formulation, each bar reflects balance—softness paired with strength, grace layered with power—offering a cleansing ritual that feels indulgent yet grounded, modern yet timeless.At its core, the vision behind The Midnight Men’s Collection is rooted in Southern Belle energy—elegant, timeless, and sophisticated, with a quiet confidence that never demands attention. It is a presence defined by grace under pressure and strength wrapped in softness. That essence is paired with West Coast cool—bold, unapologetic, and self-assured—bringing together the swagger of the West with the soul of the South. The result is a collection that honors its origins while standing firmly in its power, proving that true luxury is born when heritage and vision move forward together.The Midnight Collection is more than soap and perfumed oils—it is culture, ritual, and identity bottled. It is a celebration of roots, resilience, and refinement for those who understand that luxury begins with intention.LaBelleLaDiva Enterprises Public Relations is an award-winning public relations and communications agency known for shaping powerful narratives at the intersection of culture, entertainment, beauty, and lifestyle. Renowned for its strategic media placement, brand positioning, and high-impact storytelling, the agency specializes in elevating founders, celebrities, and luxury brands through purposeful visibility and results-driven campaigns. With a reputation for excellence and influence, LaBelleLaDiva Enterprises continues to set the standard for modern public relations rooted in authenticity, strategy, and cultural relevance.Media & Partnership Inquiries:[Yvonne Forbes Labelleladiva Enterprises info@labelleladiva.com)

