Core Education Accelerates Expansion Across the Higher Education Sector Through Acquisition of Beyond Academics

ALEXANDRIA , VA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Core Education today announced the integration of Beyond Academics , accelerating Core’s expansion across the higher-education sector and reinforcing its position as a leading operating and strategic partner to institutions facing structural, financial, and operating change.The addition of Beyond Academics strengthens an operating model Core has already put into practice - one designed to move institutions past advisory engagement and into execution that holds.Founded by Matthew Alex, Beyond Academics has built a strong reputation for partnering with presidents, provosts, boards, and senior leadership teams to step back from tactical pressures to confront foundational questions of strategy, structure, and operating mode. The team is known for its ability to challenge the status quo, clarify decision logic, and guide institutions through moments of inflection and transition.“Beyond Academics was built to push institutions to think differently about what actually drives sustained impact,” said Kamalika Sandell, CEO of Core Education. “That work aligns directly with Core’s focus on building an operating organization that carries strategy into action. As pressures across the sector intensify, institutions increasingly need partners with the depth, discipline, and capacity to lead institution-wide change, not just advise it.”The integration brings Beyond Academics’ strategic advisory expertise into Core’s broader operating model, which spans finance, technology, revenue, capital strategy, governance, and business model transformation. Together, the combined capabilities enable Core to support institutions from strategic direction through implementation and ongoing operation within a single, unified framework.“Core has built something rare in higher education — an organization that doesn’t stop at recommendations and can carry large-scale operating model redesign all the way through execution,” said Matthew Alex, founder of Beyond Academics. “Bringing our teams together allows us to deliver more durable outcomes by aligning strategy, accountability, and execution.”Core and Beyond will take a disciplined approach to integration, with a focus on continuity for institutional partners and rapid activation of extended capabilities. The move reflects Core’s broader strategy to continue building scale, depth, leadership capacity, and operating reach across the higher-education sector.About CoreCore Education is a Public Benefit Corporation with a vision to transform the business model of higher education. Core’s work is comprehensive and purpose-driven, focused on building a culture of prosperity by equipping institutions with the capabilities, capacity, and operating discipline required to realize their future state as organizations.By leveraging economies of scale, Core delivers operational effectiveness, technology efficiency, market expansion, and durable capital strategies. This impact is achieved through an integrated set of services designed to align mission, strategy, and execution—enabling institutions to modernize with confidence and sustain long-term success.About Beyond AcademicsBeyond Academics is an innovative higher education consulting firm that helps colleges and universities move faster, think smarter, and deliver real results in a rapidly changing landscape. Working at the intersection of strategy, operations, and emerging technology, Beyond brings deep higher education experience and forward-looking insight to help institutions turn priorities into action.

