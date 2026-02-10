VADOC Announces Carl Beckett as Deputy Director for Professional ...

Agency News

Agency News February 10, 2026

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Joseph W. Walters today announced the assignment of Carl Beckett as the agency’s deputy director for professional standards, effective February 10, 2026.

Beckett will continue to serve as the agency’s top law enforcement officer and will also continue to serve as chief of the VADOC’s Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES).

“The assignment of Carl Beckett to this new role reflects the value and importance the agency places on the ethical and professional behavior of our employees,” said Director Walters. “Deputy Director Beckett and his team will be a valuable resource to help the agency move forward in its mission of ensuring public safety for the people of Virginia.”

Beckett started his more than 30-year career in public safety in 1994 as a United States probation & parole officer in the Eastern District of New York, where he supervised a violent offender caseload. After five years, he transitioned to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as a special agent.

During his 30-year federal career, Beckett served in numerous domestic and international assignments, including New Jersey, California, Washington, D.C., Colombia, Peru, and El Salvador. He held senior leadership roles such as resident agent in charge, assistant special agent in charge, liaison to the Department of Justice, section chief for domestic operations, deputy director, and diplomatic representative for the United States. Beckett led complex, multi-agency operations worldwide, overseeing international money laundering investigations, special technical interception units, and airport and maritime interdiction teams. His leadership supported hundreds of investigations, strengthened international law enforcement partnerships, and contributed to the disruption of transnational criminal organizations.

In 2024, Beckett was employed as the Chief of OLES. As OLES Chief, he has modernized and expanded the department’s intelligence capabilities, implementing advanced technologies and structured analytical workflows that have enhanced statewide investigative support, interagency collaboration, and operational effectiveness.