Aaron Cruz, Founder of Unbroken, Chosen as Member of the Wyoming Financial Educators Council’s Expert Advisory Board
Leaders, like Aaron Cruz, who combine real-world experience and a heart for service, are exactly what financial education needs to create lasting community impact.”CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wyoming Financial Educators Council (WFEC) announced today that they have selected Aaron Cruz, founder of the Sheridan-based Unbroken Finance
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
and partner in Tactical Financial Solutions, as a member of their distinguished Advisory Board.
Cruz holds a BA in Finance from the University of Colorado and credentials as a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) from the National Financial Educators Council, the national-level parent of the WFEC. He has a decade and a half of experience in financial consulting – using holistic strategies to help clients create dynamic financial plans that span retirement preparation, investment management, tax coordination, insurance analysis, and legacy design.
Aaron founded Unbroken in 2018 to facilitate underserved and recovery communities working to rebuild their lives. He does so by teaching classes, building custom curriculum, and coaching people one-on-one to develop strong financial foundations – transforming not only their budgets, but their confidence. His goal is to bridge the gap between theory and practice so people gain fundamental knowledge and skills they can apply in the real world. Cruz also volunteers time as a financial educator with Volunteers of America’s Northern Rockies branch.
Aaron Cruz’s stated objective for joining the WFEC Advisory Board is to expand the organization’s reach to bring top-quality financial education resources to Wyomingites from all walks of life. He hopes to make that vision a reality by raising financial wellness standards in communities across the state. “Financial stress isn’t just about numbers; it’s about emotions, relationships, and identity,” Aaron commented when asked about his goals for partnering with the NFEC. “Serving with the NFEC allows me to bring this mission to a larger stage so that regardless of someone’s background – large or small – they know financial stability and empowerment are possible.”
In his spare time, Aaron is a father and an outdoor enthusiast who can be found traversing the high plains trails, playing and coaching sports, and staying involved in his community. The Wyoming Council is looking forward to its ongoing collaboration with Aaron Cruz in the years ahead.
“Aaron Cruz exemplifies the type of research-driven, community-centered leadership we value at the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “His professional excellence and commitment to helping underserved communities will strengthen the Wyoming Financial Educators Council’s mission to expand access to high-quality financial education.”
The Wyoming Financial Educators Council operates under the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider advancing higher standards in financial education. Through professional certification, policy advocacy, and evidence-based programming, NFEC supports a growing network of leaders dedicated to improving financial literacy outcomes and long-term financial stability.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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