Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Conviction and Maximum Sentence in Madison County Sex Abuse Case

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today her office secured a conviction against William Carl Hackley Jr. of Truro for sex abuse in the second degree. Hackley Jr. was convicted for the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 following a six-day trial in Madison County in December 2025. He was sentenced February 9, 2026. This is Hackley Jr.’s third conviction.

After a month-long investigation, the Winterset Police Department filed a complaint charging Hackley Jr. on August 15, 2024. Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s office successfully argued that the child victim be found unavailable to testify at trial, protecting the child victim from being further traumatized by her abuser, but still allowing the case to go forward.

“I’m grateful for the jury decision in this case and that this predator will be in prison where he belongs,” said Attorney General Bird. “Thank you to the Winterset Police Department, the Madison County Attorney’s office, and to the prosecutors in my office for their hard work in getting justice for this young victim and her family.”

Because of Hackley's prior convictions, he received a sentencing enhancement doubling the term of confinement and requiring him to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. Yesterday, Hackley Jr. was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration not to exceed 50 years; he will be required to serve 42.5 years before he is parole eligible. Hackley is 51 years old.

