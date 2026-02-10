Attorney General Bonta’s Sponsored Bill to Protect Veterans, Backed by Veterans, Signed into Law

SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom signing into law Senate Bill 694 (SB 694), critical legislation sponsored by the Attorney General to protect veterans from claim sharks. Attorney General Bonta has been steadfast in getting legislation passed to shield veterans from financial exploitation. In 2024, he sponsored Senate Bill 1124, a previous iteration of this bill. SB 694, authored by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera), Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside), and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Santa Clarita), underscores that it is unlawful for claim sharks to obtain unauthorized access to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) claims system using a veteran's login information, and prohibits the charging of fees that exceed what a VA-accredited attorney or claims agent can legally charge to represent a veteran with a benefits claim. California and its counties have led the way in ensuring that California veterans and their families have access to multiple options for free assistance with initial benefits claims.

“Today, I am proud to stand with a coalition of veterans organizations in celebration of the signing of SB 694, legislation that continues our commitment to vigorously protect those who have sacrificed so much to protect us," said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Claim sharks pose a financial risk to veterans who need help with their benefits claims. SB 694 will degrade and deter the ability of these predatory individuals or companies to exploit veterans seeking help accessing their benefits. I thank Senators Archuleta and Cervantes, and Assemblywoman Schiavo, for authoring this legislation and Governor Newsom for signing it into law and making it clear: If you want to charge veterans for help with their benefits claims, you must be accredited by the VA."

"It is an honor to stand alongside Attorney General Rob Bonta, my Assembly counterpart as Chairs of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committees, and all those who supported us in protecting our veterans, who have already given up so much in service to their country," said Senator Bob Archuleta. "With the signing of SB 694, California makes it clear that it will not stand for the abuse and exploitation of its veterans. Most importantly, it reaffirms our commitment to upholding the rule of law.”

“As Chair of the Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, in partnership with the Attorney General, veterans, and so many more, we fought to protect disabled veterans from illegal fees charged by predatory claims sharks," said Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo. " Veterans who earned their disability benefits through service and great sacrifice deserve every penny, and with the Governor’s signature of SB 694, the Attorney General will be able to take action to protect our veterans and hold these greedy predatory corporations accountable.”

Claims sharks are individuals and organizations that are not accredited by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and charge veterans for representation or other services in connection with their benefits claims, often promising a faster claims process or guaranteed benefit increases. While some unaccredited individuals and organizations are well-intentioned, many are predatory and charge exorbitant fees for subpar or worthless services and operate outside of the VA accreditation system and the oversight, fee caps, and other consumer protections that it provides to veterans.

California veterans who need assistance with filing an initial claim for benefits can receive assistance at no charge from their county veteran service office, working in partnership with the California Department of Veterans Affairs, an accredited veteran's organization, or from another VA accredited representative. Attorneys and claims agents with current VA accreditation can also represent veterans before the VA and assist with benefit claims. VA-accredited agents must pass a certification exam that tests their knowledge, have to pass a background check, and complete ongoing training. The fees that VA-accredited attorneys and agents can charge are capped by law, and they are subject to discipline — including revocation of their accreditation — if they don’t represent their clients competently and in accordance with the law.

Specifically, SB 694 will: