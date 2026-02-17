J&Y Law Marks 15 Years by Expanding High-Impact Litigation and Modernizing Client Advocacy

The bold new J&Y Law logo J&Y Law's personal injury attorneys New apparel for attorneys and clients

Marking 15 years of advocacy, J&Y Law reflects on its growth, honors its people, and unveils a brand update aligned with how the firm works today.

We show up, we do the work, and we take on cases that require persistence, preparation, and real accountability.” — Yosi Yahoudai, Co-Founder & Managing Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J&Y Law, a Los Angeles–based personal injury firm known for complex, high-stakes litigation, marked its 15th anniversary by announcing continued expansion in litigation capacity, the launch of a dedicated Elder Abuse & Neglect practice, and operational investments designed to improve outcomes for injured clients across California.

Founded in 2010 by Jason Javaheri, Esq. and Yosi Yahoudai, Esq., J&Y Law has grown from a two-attorney practice into a firm handling serious injury and institutional liability cases against insurance companies, corporations, and public entities.

Javaheri, a graduate of Loyola Law School, built his first practice as an attorney known for disciplined preparation and real client connection. He created a firm culture where excellent client service, success, and trust were non-negotiable.

Yahoudai, a graduate of Southwestern Law School, built his first practice taking on insurance companies, corporations, and government entities. He quickly became known for stepping into underdog fights and seeing them through with focus and resolve.

The two attorneys were practicing independently in the same building, but as their practices grew, it became clear that their shared values and complementary strengths made a partnership inevitable. Over the past fifteen years, they’ve expanded J&Y Law's resources while remaining hands-on in every case.

“All these years in, our focus hasn’t changed,” said Yahoudai. “We show up, we do the work, and we take on cases that require persistence, preparation, and real accountability.”

As part of its next phase of growth, J&Y Law recently launched a dedicated Elder Abuse & Neglect Litigation practice, expanding its work on behalf of vulnerable individuals harmed in care facilities and institutional settings. The firm has also increased its litigation bench, welcoming additional experienced attorneys to meet rising demand for complex cases.

In 2025, J&Y Law was recognized for both legal advocacy and operational excellence. The firm was selected for the Los Angeles Times Top Consumer Attorneys list and received an Award at Litiquest for Excellence in Operations and Fastest Growth, reflecting its investments in technology, process, and case management. Multiple J&Y Law matters were also featured on the Top Verdicts list for high-value outcomes in contested litigation.

Javaheri and Yahoudai were named to the Super Lawyers list for the third and fifth consecutive years, respectively. Several firm attorneys were also recognized on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America list, underscoring the depth of the firm’s litigation team.

To reflect the firm’s evolution, J&Y Law also introduced a refined brand identity aligned with how the firm operates today - direct, disciplined, and client-focused. The update coincides with internal investments aimed at improving efficiency, communication, and case strategy through modern legal technology.

“Growth only matters if it makes you better at serving clients,” said Javaheri. “Every decision we make - who we hire, what cases we take, how we operate - is measured against that standard.”

Looking at 2026 and beyond, J&Y Law plans continued disciplined growth, expanded litigation capabilities, and deeper engagement in cases involving institutional accountability and public safety.

For more information about J&Y Law, visit www.jnylaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.