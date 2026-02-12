Agrellus Appoints Matthew E. Davis as Account Sales Manager to Lead Marketplace Growth and Proving Ground Expansion

Matt Davis

In 2026, Matthew Davis leads the expansion of the Agrellus Marketplace, where Retailers and Growers achieve optimum Ag input selection and cost efficiency.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agrellus, the leading synergistic marketplace for agricultural inputs and sustainable data services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew E. Davis as Account Sales Manager. Based in Lubbock, Texas, Agrellus continues to redefine the "world to the acre" connection by bringing on seasoned professionals who understand the heartbeat of American agriculture.

Mr. Davis joins Agrellus with a robust background in agricultural sciences and a proven track record of driving value for growers across the Midwest. Most recently serving as a Field Advisor, Matt has spent years in the trenches—scouting crops, managing seed inventories, and selecting hybrids to maximize farmer profitability. His career is defined by a "servant-leader" mentality, having held pivotal roles as a Yield Specialist and Financial Representative where he specialized in cold calling, relationship cultivation, and strategic business planning.

In his new role at Agrellus, Matt will lead the development and growth of the .farm Marketplace revenue line as it enters a critical go-to-market phase in 2026. He will be responsible for facilitating enrollment of input suppliers and retailers while providing "white-glove" service to farmers to ensure their long-term success on the platform. Additionally, Matt will support the Agrellus Proving Ground trials, leveraging his extensive field experience to help scale farm-scale product testing.

"We are very excited to have Matt Davis join the Agrellus team at such a transformative time for our company," said Chris Johnson, CEO!. "Matt doesn't just understand sales; he understands the complexity of the acre. His ability to blend real-world farming insight with our innovative digital tools will be instrumental as we continue to pay farmers for their data and drive revenue back to the farm".

"I’ve always been driven by the goal of advising farmers on how to make a better profit," said Davis. "Joining Agrellus allows me to scale that impact by using a platform that truly prioritizes the grower's needs through transparency and innovation".

About Agrellus: Headquartered in Lubbock, TX, Agrellus is a comprehensive digital platform transforming agriculture by monetizing primary data on every acre, every year. Solutions empower farmers, retailers, and the broader energy and ag supply chains with tools, financial services, and sustainability scaling.

