LAST CHANCE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CBH HEARTS ACROSS THE VALLEY LOVE RUN

CBH and the Treasure Valley YMCA host the first ever, CBH Hearts Across the Valley Love Run, on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2026.

It’s the final week of registration for the first ever CBH Hearts Across the Valley Love Run, a Valentine’s Day fun run.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Time is running out to join the inaugural CBH Hearts Across the Valley Love Run , presented by CBH Homes and the Treasure Valley YMCA. Registration closes Saturday, February 14 at 9:59 AM MST, so runners, walkers, families, and community members are encouraged to secure their spot before it’s too late.CBH Hearts Across the Valley’s goal is to get the community outside and engaged. What better way than a fun Love Run on Valentine’s Day? This fun run includes giveaways, including a Diamond Girls Necklace, interactive stops, food trucks and a Love Run Village to support local vendors.“When the idea for the Love Run was started, we knew we needed our close friends and the experts to help us, the Treasure Valley YMCA.” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. “In true CBH fashion the run will have selected Hearts along the race, with interactive activities at each one. The after party hosts the Love Run Village with local vendors. It will be a flat good time!”“When CBH came to us with this idea we were all in,” said Griffin Gettman, Director of Races and Events, “The YMCA is about healthy living and supporting this community, this run checks all of those boxes.”CBH HEARTS ACROSS THE VALLEY LOVE RUN DETAILS:When: Saturday, February 14, 2026• 1-Mile Start: 10:00 AM MST• 5K Start: 10:15 AM MST• Event Window: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM MSTWhere: Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S Americana Blvd, Boise, ID • scenic routes along the Boise Greenbelt.Why Join:• A unique Valentine’s Day celebration open to all ages and fitness levels.• Perfect for partners, families, friends or solo participants.• Every participant in the run is entered to win a Diamond Girls Necklace. Participants can also enter to win a limited edition Valentine’s Day Stanley when you download the CBH Hearts Across the Valley app . PLUS all runners can snag a FREE red heart friendship bracelets at the first heart along the race.• Fun, festive atmosphere — wear your favorite red and pink and enjoy vendors, swag, and community spirit.• Part of the broader Hearts Across the Valley initiative, which celebrates connection and joy throughout the Treasure Valley.Registration Link: https://runsignup.com/Race/ID/Boise/CBHTheHeartsAcrossTheValleyLoveRun • 5K: ~$40 (prices may vary based on registration timing)• 1-Mile: ~$35 (prices may vary based on registration timing)Use promo code CBH5 to save $5! Registration ends Friday morning, Feb. 14th at 9:59AM MST — this is your last week to sign up!Presented By:CBH Homes and the Treasure Valley YMCA, committed to fostering community connection, health, and spirited events in the Treasure Valley.About CBH Hearts Across the Valley:CBH Hearts Across the Valley is CBH Homes’ community initiative designed to encourage connection across Idaho — through vibrant heart installations, local engagement, and shared experiences that bring neighbors together.About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 33 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, named Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Construction, ranked #20 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 29,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com.

