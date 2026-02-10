Submit Release
Armed Robberies of Six Mobile Phone Stores Nets District Man 67 Months in Federal Prison

Shawn Marshall Owens, 44, of the District of Columbia, was sentenced today to 67 months in federal prison for committing at least six armed robberies of Metro by T-Mobile stores in 2023.

