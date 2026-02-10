USP Atwater Inmate Sentenced to 10 Additional Years in Prison for Threatening to Kill Prosecutor’s Family

Stanislav Yelizarov, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for threatening to kill the family of the prosecutor who previously secured his conviction in another case.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.