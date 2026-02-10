Philadelphia Man Sentenced to 180 Months’ Imprisonment for Receiving Child Pornography and Transferring Obscene Images to Minor

A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, man was sentenced today to 180 months’ imprisonment for having a minor victim create and send him sexually explicit images and videos, and sending the victim obscene images of himself.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.