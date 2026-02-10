Contractor Pleads Guilty to Multi-Year Half-Million-Dollar Tax Fraud

BOSTON – The owner of a construction company doing business in Berkshire County pleaded guilty today in federal court in Springfield, Mass. to a multi-year income tax fraud scheme.

