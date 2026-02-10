G-TELP Expands Global Adoption as a Criterion-Referenced, Multi-Level English Proficiency Assessment

ITSC, G-TELP LOGO

A criterion-referenced, multi-level English test trusted across government, academia, and professional certification systems worldwide.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- General Tests of English Language Proficiency ( G-TELP ) today announced continued growth in the adoption of its English proficiency assessments across public institutions, academic programs, and professional certification systems worldwide. As a criterion-referenced test suite with multi-level reporting, G-TELP enables organizations to evaluate English ability against clearly defined performance standards—supporting fair, transparent decisions in high-stakes contexts.Unlike norm-referenced tests, which rank test-takers relative to one another, G-TELP is criterion-referenced, meaning results reflect whether a test-taker meets explicit, level-specific proficiency benchmarks. Its multi-level structure supports more precise placement and decision-making across a wide range of ability bands, from foundational to advanced proficiency.“G-TELP was designed to answer a simple but critical question: what can a person actually do with English in real-world settings,” said Janna Schaeffer, Senior Researcher at ITSC Group. “By using a criterion-referenced framework, we help ensure results are interpretable, consistent, and directly connected to meaningful language performance.”Broad Use Across Government, Academia, and Professional CredentialingG-TELP is used to support English proficiency decisions in a wide range of settings, including:- Government recruitment and workforce development, supporting hiring, placement, and skills verification- Civil service and public-sector examinations, where objective, level-specific language assessment is essential- University and graduate admissions, helping institutions evaluate academic English readiness- Study-abroad and exchange programs, serving as proof of proficiency for international mobility- Interpreter and language-service credentialing, evaluating functional, task-based competence- Tourism and hospitality certification, where practical communication is critical- National and regulated professional certifications, including fields such as law, accounting, appraisal, and other regulated professions“Organizations choose G-TELP because it aligns language assessment with operational requirements,” said Elizabeth, Senior Researcher at ITSC Group. “Whether the goal is public service, academic success, or professional certification, G-TELP provides clear evidence of proficiency at the required level.”Proven in High-Volume International Event OperationsBeyond institutional and academic adoption, G-TELP has also supported large-scale international event operations. G-TELP was used as the official English assessment for volunteer selection and training for the Seoul Olympics and the Beijing Olympics, where reliable, practical communication skills were essential for delivering services in multilingual, high-pressure environments.“Our experience with major international events reinforced a core principle: English testing must be both scalable and practical,” added Janna Schaeffer. “G-TELP proved effective in identifying volunteers who could communicate confidently and perform under real-world conditions.”Research Grants and Academic CollaborationTo advance best practices in language assessment, G-TELP supports research through dedicated grant initiatives focused on empirical studies, validation research, and applied innovation in English proficiency measurement.Information on G-TELP research grants and ongoing academic initiatives is available at:About G-TELPGeneral Tests of English Language Proficiency (G-TELP) provides criterion-referenced, multi-level English proficiency assessments designed to measure practical language ability for education, employment, and certification outcomes. G-TELP assessments support fair, transparent decisions by reporting proficiency relative to clearly defined performance standards.

