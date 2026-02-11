WFG LAUNCHES COMPREHENSIVE FINCEN COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS IN SUPPORT OF NATIONWIDE REPORTING REQUIREMENTS EFFECTIVE MARCH 1

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a national underwriter and leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. Williston Financial Group® (WFG®) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG Lender Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company®.

Technology-enabled reporting tools streamline compliance for title agents handling non-financed residential transactions

The industry needs solutions that are both legally sound and operationally practical. Our goal is to help customers meet their FinCEN obligations without adding friction to the closing process.” — Don O’Neill, EVP, Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy General Counsel, WFG

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the industry prepares for the March 1, 2026, start of mandatory nationwide reporting under the new FinCEN Residential Real Estate Rule, WFG National Title Insurance Company , a Williston Financial Group company, announced a suite of FinCEN reporting solutions designed to help title agents meet new federal requirements with speed, confidence, and minimal operational disruption.Beginning March 1, 2026, the Rule requires reporting for certain non-financed (all-cash) residential real estate transfers to legal entities and trusts. The Rule is intended to increase transparency in real estate transactions where no regulated financial institution is involved.Already in use within the company’s direct operations, WFG’s FinCEN solutions are now available to members of WFG’s agent network as well as independent title agents, and are built to simplify compliance, reduce manual workload, and provide audit-ready documentation.“FinCEN reporting is no longer a geographic-specific requirement; it is becoming a routine part of residential real estate transactions nationwide,” said Don O’Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy General Counsel for WFG. “This Rule spans all 50 states and thousands of recording jurisdictions. The industry needs solutions that are both legally sound and operationally practical. Our goal is to help customers meet their obligations without adding friction to the closing process.”Under the new rule:• Scope: Applies to 1–4 unit residential properties, condos, and townhomes transferred to legal entities or trusts without a traditional bank loan.• Reporting party: The reporting person, typically the title or closing agent, or attorney, files the Real Estate Report.• Exemptions: Transfers due to death and certain settlor/grantor trust transfers are generally exempt.• Penalties: Non-compliance can result in civil and criminal penalties, with fines up to $5,000 per day.WFG’s FinCEN reporting service is powered by Advalis’ FinCENRealEstateReport.com , a technology-enabled workflow that automates data collection, validates entries against FinCEN standards, tracks deadlines, and files reports efficiently. The platform compresses what is often a four- to five-hour manual process into minutes while maintaining robust documentation, audit trails, and record retention consistent with federal requirements.FinCENRealEstateReport.com integrates directly into existing title workflows, handling buyer and seller outreach, data validation, and the actual filing with FinCEN on behalf of the reporting person.“This is about protecting our title agents and their customers while keeping transactions moving,” said Gene Rebadow, EVP, Agency Operations. “FinCEN compliance cannot be an afterthought. By giving agents practical tools and clear workflows, we help turn a regulatory mandate into a manageable process.”WFG has also implemented the same reporting capabilities within its own direct operations, reinforcing the company’s commitment to using the solutions it recommends.“Teams in our direct operations are preparing now so they are fully operational on day one,” said Steve Ozonian, President and CEO of Williston Financial Group. “We see compliance and technology as interconnected. When done right, they increase transparency, reduce risk, and ultimately improve the customer experience.”In addition to reporting tools, WFG provides educational resources, exemption checkers, and client-facing explainers to help reduce confusion and resistance around FinCEN data collection.With the March 1, 2026 compliance date approaching, WFG encourages agents, investors, and trustees to review their workflows now and ensure settlement partners are prepared.For more information, contact Jaime Johnson at jjohnson@wfgtitle.com or call 423-667-5616.About WFG National Title Insurance CompanyWFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. WFG is one of just six truly national title underwriters, achieving a national footprint faster than any underwriter in industry history.Built on the principles of communication, collaboration, and coexistence, WFG delivers innovative services and technology solutions that reduce friction, improve transparency, and elevate the real estate experience for agents, lenders, and consumers. Learn more at wfgtitle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.